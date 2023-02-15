First, the good news regarding season tickets for the Buffalo Bills. The team had 62,302 season-ticket members for the 2022 season – the most in franchise history.

Now, the not-so-good news: The price in 2023 is going up by an average of 12%. The range of increases, depending on seat location, will go from about 10% to 30%.

The cost of a general admission ticket for the 2023 season will range from $550-$1,850, with an average of $1,038, according to data provided by the team to The Buffalo News. The cost of club packages will range from $2,045 to $5,105, with an average of $3,050.

Despite the increases, season tickets – which will include one preseason game and eight games in the regular season – still provide a significant savings than either single-game tickets or those purchased on the secondary market. According to the Bills, tickets purchased on a single-game basis were 51% higher than season tickets last year, and those purchased on the secondary market were 94% higher.

Bills QB Josh Allen on lingering loss to Bengals: 'You think about it a lot. I still do' Like you, Josh Allen still thinks about the season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that dashed the Buffalo Bills' playoff hopes. Perhaps unlike you, Allen said he is confident the Bills know what comes next.

“They still offer great value. Maybe the price has gone up, but the value proposition – there is probably more value in having season tickets now than ever,” said Chris Colleary, the Bills’ vice president of ticket sales and service.

In addition to having a record number of season-ticket holders, the Bills also have a 96% renewal rate, a number Colleary called “exceptional,” and a waiting list of about 6,000. The team’s average attendance last season was 70,428, which is about 2,500 tickets more than in 2021. The Bills project their season-ticket base to increase to about 64,000 in 2023.

“First and foremost, we want to thank all of our season-ticket members for all of their support on and off the field,” Colleary said, adding that the team does not plan to cap its season tickets at a certain number. “Our goal is to be around 90% of our capacity. There are some seats that we have to hold back for the teams and TV networks, etc. In addition to that, we do want to make sure there are about 5,000 seats a game available to general fans right now.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Actual capacity at Highmark Stadium is 70,109, but standing-room only, obstructed view and seats that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act increase the actual number in the stadium. Last year, the Bills’ wait list for tickets was about 3,000.

“We were able to offer almost everybody on that access to season tickets last year,” Colleary said. “This year it's going to be a little bit different. There are some people who are going to be on the wait list who may be on the wait list for a couple seasons. As the season ticket base increases, if the renewal percentage stays strong where it has been, it's just not going to open up a lot of seats.”

Season tickets will take on added importance, because when the Bills’ new stadium is built, those members will have first access to seats, and those on a wait list will maintain their position.

“I think it's critically important at the new stadium,” said Ron Raccuia, the Bills’ executive vice president and chief operating officer. “Our season-ticket members are the life blood of the organization and our fan base. We want to make sure that they have the right to purchase season tickets in the new stadium before anybody else does. We'll do that based on the existing season ticket list and the seniority around that.”

Mark Gaughan: Closer look at levers Brandon Beane can pull to get Bills under salary cap The one big move that seems sure to happen is the restructuring of the contract of quarterback Josh Allen, Gaughan says.

Season-ticket members have until March 15 to secure their seats. After the renewal deadline, the team will offer current season-ticket members an opportunity to relocate to any seats that come available. After the relocation process, those on the waiting list will have the chance to purchase tickets, likely in early April.

Raccuia said the new stadium’s capacity is expected to come in at just over 60,000, and with standing-room only, could increase to about 63,000. Obviously, given the team’s projected season ticket number for 2023, that creates an issue.

“We still have a lot of brokers in our season ticket number,” Raccuia said. “Systematically, we’ve tried to limit the number of tickets any individual can buy. That will continue into the new stadium. That way, it gives our fans – our core, Buffalo Bills fans – the opportunity to purchase the tickets first. The brokers would take a secondary position in a much lesser role than they have today, as anybody will – any large buyer of tickets.”

Recently, new season ticket holders have been limited to six tickets per account, and that’s expected to continue. That will drive down the number, the Bills say.