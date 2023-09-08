Here is how News sports reporters see the season for the Bills:

Jay Skurski

There is risk involved in projecting a team’s season based on opponent strength of schedule. If Patrick Mahomes suffers a serious injury in Week 11, that Week 14 game at Kansas City suddenly doesn’t look as difficult. To completely ignore strength of schedule, however, is a mistake. For that reason, it’s hard to see the Bills reaching last year’s 13-win total. The schedule features road games against the Chiefs, Bengals and Eagles, as well as a much tougher road in the AFC East.

That’s not to say the Bills shouldn’t, or won’t, make the playoffs. They do still employ Josh Allen, after all. The truth is, the team doesn’t have to reach 13 wins to have a successful season – it needs to be playing its best football at the end of the year. That happened in 2021. It did not in 2022. Like every year, Allen’s health will be the No. 1 priority. The uneven play of the starting tackles in preseason is cause for concern in that regard. Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown are two of the biggest X-factors for the entire season.

If Allen stays healthy and gets good protection, another big season for Stefon Diggs feels like a given. Diggs is a remarkable talent. A bounce-back season from Gabe Davis also feels like it’s coming. Any No. 2 receiver in this offense should put up numbers, and the ankle injury Davis suffered last season really did slow him down. It says a lot about what his teammates think of him that Davis was voted as a captain. He’s also in a contract year, so there should be plenty of motivation.

Defensively, keeping Von Miller on the physically unable to perform list to start the year makes plenty of sense. Again, it’s about peaking for games in January, not September, for this team. Middle linebacker is definitely a concern – it will be up to new play caller Sean McDermott to hide that position as much as possible. Otherwise, the defense looks deep and experienced everywhere else. The key for the defense will be to rise to the occasion in the big moments. If it does, the offense should do enough to put this team atop the AFC East for the fourth consecutive year.

Projected record: 11-6.

Katherine Fitzgerald

The Bills start the year in prime time, giving everyone an early taste of how they’ll look in a new season. Their schedule, though, is daunting. The Bills play three of the four teams that faced off last year in conference championship games on the road: at Cincinnati, at Philadelphia and at Kansas City.

I like what the Bills have done in retooling their offense, as far as bringing in Dalton Kincaid and a mix of new wide receivers. There are still some questions about the offensive line, a group tasked with the critical job of protecting Josh Allen. I expect Allen and Stefon Diggs to look explosive from the jump. From there, there are plenty of options to spread the ball.

On defense, I think the change at middle linebacker will have a notable impact early in the season as the Bills adjust. Communication on the defense is so critical and taking so long to cement that starter this offseason impacts that. Having Micah Hyde back and Jordan Poyer re-signed both help on that front. The Bills also know they’ll be without Von Miller for at least four games, but I think that’s manageable. They are correct in prioritizing him for later in the season. I think adding Leonard Floyd has been an underrated move.

The Bills don’t enter this season as the favorites, and that’s fine. I don’t think they’ll match 13 wins this year, given the strength of the AFC East and the general caliber of the AFC. Still, I think they currently do hold the edge in the division, and once the playoffs start, I feel last year’s gutting end will help push them.

Projected record: 11-6.

Mark Gaughan

I think the Bills will have a better team than last year but win fewer games. The competition is better. I think the Jets’ starting lineup is a little more talented than that of the Bills, from Nos. 2 to 22 on the roster. That’s not counting quarterback, where Josh Allen is above Aaron Rodgers. But I’m not buying Rodgers’ numbers dip last year as a sign he’s in significant decline. He had a young cast around him in Green Bay – they traded away his best weapon in Davante Adams – and he didn’t look happy with the coaching. Now he’s the de facto offensive coordinator.

Miami is right there with Buffalo and New York, but there are more injury concerns with the Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa is not in the Allen/Rodgers class and his ability to play a full season is in question. Bills fans might scoff at New England with Mac Jones at QB, but the Patriots are going to have one of the top five defenses in the NFL this year. Bill Belichick will find a way to win eight games.

I like the Bills to go 4-2 in division, 3-1 vs. the NFC East, 3-1 against the AFC West and 2-1 in the crossover games, with a loss to the Bengals. The NFC East benefitted from an easy schedule last year. The Jets catch a scheduling break because they get Houston and Cleveland, while the Bills face Jacksonville and Cincinnati. Jets win the division, Bills have to settle for the first wild card.

Look for the pass rush to be the key to the playoffs for the Bills. I’m bullish on Greg Rousseau to have a strong year. Will Ed Oliver take a good step forward? Will Von Miller and Leonard Floyd be healthy and playing very well by the end of the year? If the answers are “yes,” the Bills have a good shot at getting to the Super Bowl.

Projected record: 12-5.

Ryan O’Halloran

A better team, but a poorer record? A deeper defense, but more points allowed? An MVP-caliber season by quarterback Josh Allen, but a second-round road playoff game?

That’s where I land about the 2023 Bills, whose sum of their parts yell, “Super Bowl contender!” but whose testing schedule and key roster issues will prevent a repeat of last year’s 13 regular season wins and AFC No. 2 seed.

What the Bills can count on: Allen cuts down his turnovers (15 interceptions/four fumbles in 2022) and rush attempts (124 in ’22). … Receiver Stefon Diggs again eclipses 100 catches. … The tight end duo of Dawson Knox/Dalton Kincaid diversifies the pass and run game. … Defensive end Greg Rousseau reaches double-digit sacks. … Safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer combine for seven interceptions.

What the Bills should be concerned about: Second-year tailback James Cook’s ability to carry the running game. … The overall offensive line depth in case of injury. … One of the middle linebackers rising up to replace Tremaine Edmunds. … Receiver Gabe Davis being a productive No. 2 in his contract year. … And the overall pass rush until Von Miller (knee) is cleared. ... Dane Jackson or Christian Bedford taking hold of the No. 2 cornerback spot.

Not enough question marks to prevent the Bills from winning a fourth consecutive AFC East title, but enough to make sure their road to the Super Bowl will require two road wins.

It will be critical for the Bills to go 6-2 or 7-1 in their first eight games to create a cushion for the seven-game gauntlet: At Cincinnati (my pick to win the Super Bowl). Home against Denver and the Jets. At Philadelphia (the overwhelming NFC favorite). At Kansas City after an open week. Home to Dallas (Micah Parsons is the league’s best defensive player). And at the Los Angeles Chargers (first match-up against quarterback Justin Herbert).

Hooboy.

The Bills will beat the Jets in the first round, win at Jacksonville in the second round and lose at Cincinnati in the AFC title game.

Projected record: 11-6.