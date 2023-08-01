PITTSFORD – Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott was not at practice Tuesday morning because he's attending to a personal family matter, the team said.
McDermott is expected back on campus at St. John Fisher later Tuesday.
The team is not practicing Wednesday.
Also, safety Jordan Poyer did not practice because of a veteran's rest day.
Poyer was on the field, but not in uniform. He spent time with the defensive backs and also on the side of the field with Von Miller and Jordan Phillips, who are on the physically unable to perform list as they rehab injuries. Poyer, who had a series of injuries last season, had indicated last week that he hoped to be able to get some rest days during camp.
Defensive tackle Tim Settle also did not practice and worked to the side on the stationary bike.