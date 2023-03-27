Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said a final decision has not been made on who will have the title of defensive coordinator following Leslie Frazier's decision to take time away.

But he told reporters Monday at the NFL owners meetings that the current plan is "heading towards me” handling the play-calling.

"I have tons of confidence in the guys around me," McDermott said. "If we need to toss it to them, we can do that."

He also said the team will not hire a defensive coordinator from outside the organization. Defensive line coach Eric Washington, a former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator, is among the options to promote from within.

"We have good coaches on staff and, as I mentioned before, I'm not going to go outside to fill that role," he said.

McDermott was last a defensive play-caller – save for at least the second half of the Bills’ win over the Chargers in 2018 – for Carolina from 2011 to '16. The Panthers improved from 27th to 18th to second in points allowed and finished among the top 10 in that category four times under McDermott.

