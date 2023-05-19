The Buffalo Bills announced changes within their scouting department on Friday.

Malik Boyd moved to senior personnel advisor from senior director of pro scouting. Boyd has been with the Bills since 2017, and he began his scouting career in 2003 with the Colts. His new role expands to work as an executive scout with both the pro and college personnel departments.

Chris Marrow and Curtis Rukavina are now co-directors of pro scouting. Both previously served as assistant directors and joined the Bills in 2017 as pro scouts.

Lake Dawson, now a senior executive, joined the Bills in 2017 as the assistant director of college scouting. Dawson will continue to work in college scouting, while expanding duties into pro scouting, as well. Prior to joining the Bills, he worked with the Browns, Titans and Seahawks, where he got experience on the pro scouting side.

A.J. Highsmith has been named a national scout, after working as an area scout with the Bills since 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.