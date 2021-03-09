 Skip to main content
Buffalo Bills' salary cap moves begin: Mitch Morse reportedly OKs pay cut
Mitch Morse

Bills center Mitch Morse (60).

 Harry Scull Jr. /Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bills will not be creating an extra hole on their offensive line.

The Bills already are facing the probability of losing free agent right tackle Daryl Williams, a high-demand impending free agent. Starting right guard Jon Feliciano is set to become a free agent.

But center Mitch Morse will not be a salary cap casualty, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

Morse has agreed to take a $2 million reduction in his salary for 2021, Rapoport reported.

Morse was due to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021 and have a salary cap hit of $10.3 million. We’ll have to see how the pay cut is structured, and whether the Bills will move some money from this year into the 2022 season. If it’s a straight pay cut, his cap figure will drop to $8.3 million for the coming season.

If the Bills had released Morse, they could have ultimately saved $7.59 million against the cap, and he would have counted $2.75 million against this year’s accounting. But those totals would not have kicked in until after June 1, under NFL cap rules. Before June 1, Morse would have counted $5.5 million in space, which is the full amount of bonus money he has received that is spread out over this year and next year.

Morse signed a four-year, $44.5 million contract with the Bills in 2019. He gives the Bills athleticism at the center position. He has played 34 of 36 games, counting playoffs, the past two seasons.

Bills/NFL writer

Mark Gaughan is in his 37th year at The Buffalo News. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 12 years.

