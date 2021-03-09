Buffalo Bills' salary cap moves begin: Mitch Morse agrees to pay cut

The Buffalo Bills are not creating an extra hole on their offensive line.
The Bills already face the probability of losing free agent right tackle Daryl Williams, a high-demand impending free agent. Starting right guard Jon Feliciano is set to become a free agent.
But center Mitch Morse will not be a salary cap casualty after agreeing to a restructured contract.
Morse has agreed to take a $2 million reduction in his salary for 2021. The Buffalo News confirmed the transaction that was first reported Tuesday by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.
A league source told The News that in exchange for the reduction, the Bills have guaranteed most of Morse's 2021 pay and he will have a chance to make back $1 million this year through incentives.
Morse was due to receive a base salary of $7 million in 2021 and have a salary cap hit of $10.3 million. We’ll have to see how the pay cut is structured, and whether the Bills will move some money from this year into the 2022 season. If it’s a straight pay cut, his cap figure will drop to $8.3 million for the coming season.
The source told The News the Bills never mentioned the potential of releasing Morse "even in passing" and approached him on the basis of helping to allow them to free up cap space.
Had the Bills released Morse, they could have ultimately saved $7.59 million against the cap, and he would have counted $2.75 million against this year’s accounting. But those totals would not have kicked in until after June 1, under NFL cap rules. Before June 1, Morse would have counted $5.5 million in space, which is the full amount of bonus money he has received that is spread out over this year and next year.
Morse signed a four-year, $44.5 million contract with the Bills in 2019. He gives the Bills athleticism at the center position. He has played 34 of 36 games, counting playoffs, the past two seasons.
Looking at the entirety of his original deal, along with the restructuring, Morse's pay still averages more than $11 million per season because he already has earned more than $28 million in his first two seasons.