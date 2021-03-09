Buffalo Bills' salary cap moves begin: Mitch Morse agrees to pay cut

The Buffalo Bills are not creating an extra hole on their offensive line.

The Bills already face the probability of losing free agent right tackle Daryl Williams, a high-demand impending free agent. Starting right guard Jon Feliciano is set to become a free agent.

But center Mitch Morse will not be a salary cap casualty after agreeing to a restructured contract.

Morse has agreed to take a $2 million reduction in his salary for 2021. The Buffalo News confirmed the transaction that was first reported Tuesday by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

A league source told The News that in exchange for the reduction, the Bills have guaranteed most of Morse's 2021 pay and he will have a chance to make back $1 million this year through incentives.

Morse was due to receive a base salary of $7 million in 2021 and have a salary cap hit of $10.3 million. We’ll have to see how the pay cut is structured, and whether the Bills will move some money from this year into the 2022 season. If it’s a straight pay cut, his cap figure will drop to $8.3 million for the coming season.