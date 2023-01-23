Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde said he was cleared to return in AFC championship game

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde said he was cleared late last week from his neck injury and would have been able to play in the AFC championship game, had the Bills advanced.

Hyde played 111 snaps in the Bills’ opening two wins against the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee before neck surgery and being placed on injured reserve.

He was designated for a return from injurred reserve on Jan. 11, opening a 21-day practice window. He was ruled out of the wild-card game against Miami and Sunday's game against Cincinnati.

"To come to a quick stop like that, 31 other teams go through that, it’s tough," Hyde told reporters Monday.

As he had previously, he described the injury as a "blessing in disguise."

"I was able to learn a lot about the game, a lot about myself," Hyde said. "It was cool to see a lot of guys step up and play a lot of snaps and play a big role on this team that coming into OTAs last year they probably wouldn't have thought was going to be the case."