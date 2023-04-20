Micah Hyde was warned that it was going to happen.

It wasn’t until he was working out Monday on the Buffalo Bills’ first day of their offseason conditioning program, however, that it really hit home for the Buffalo Bills’ safety: He’s one of the old guys now.

“I looked around and I’m like, ‘Wow, this is what the old heads said would happen.’ It’s really happening, right in front of my eyes,” said Hyde, who at 32 is the fifth-oldest player on the Bills’ current roster.

That has served as its own motivation as he works out with his younger teammates.

“They keep me young,” Hyde said. “That’s why we run every day. … I’m trying to beat them every day, because I’ve got something to prove.”

That goes beyond just the practice field. Hyde played in just two games last season because of a neck injury, but is fully cleared now and eager to get back to his usual spot in the secondary. He’ll be joined by Jordan Poyer as the dynamic duo enters its seventh year together after Poyer re-signed last month.

“The way this business works, I was just assuming – I'm kind of the person that just like assumes the worst. If something better happens, it happens, and something great happened,” Hyde said of being pleasantly surprised about Poyer staying in Buffalo. “I wasn't being too pushy. Obviously, everybody wanted ‘Po’ back, but I wasn’t being too pushy just because I understand the business side, and him and his agent negotiating and all that stuff. So, I was kind of sitting on the sideline, and then when I got the phone call, saying he's like, ‘You know what? I'm just gonna do it.’ And I'm like, ‘Hell yeah! Let's do this. Run it back.’ Seven years in the system together. That's crazy.”

Hyde was cleared to participate in the AFC championship game had the Bills made it far, but obviously that didn’t happen. That means he’s been limited to just workouts for quite some time, so he’s understandably eager to get back on the practice field in a true football setting. That won’t really come until training camp, but spring practices will at least provide a taste. Hyde made it clear that his entire position group feels like it has something to prove after a 2022 season that didn’t live up to its lofty standards.

“Since we got together in 2017, we’ve had some ups and downs, but I think that we’ve always established a standard around here. Not only for our defense, but internally for our safety room, we always kind of had that chip on our shoulder,” he said. “Guys just trying to prove themselves. We felt like it’s on us to set the standard. Throughout the years, we’ve continued to try and build off that. Last year just wasn’t our standard. It didn’t matter who was out there, we just felt like we didn’t play well as a safety group. So that’s on us. Bouncing back this year, obviously we’ve got to stay healthy, and we added some depth, so that’s good to see.”

In addition to re-signing Poyer, the Bills added Taylor Rapp as a free agent from the Rams and got the good news that Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume full football activities. On paper, the Bills’ secondary looks to be an area of strength, especially considering cornerback Tre’Davious White is another year removed from knee surgery and should be back to 100%. That’s good news for a defense that has to replace middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and may not have edge rusher Von Miller at the beginning of the season as he recovers from knee surgery.

“I think in the back end, we’ve always been able to make plays, but also at the same time, we need those guys up front to be able to put some pressure on the quarterback and do all that type of stuff,” Hyde said. “We’ve got some experienced guys in the back end, and we’re going to go out there, we’re going to try to fight, we’re going to try to take the ball away, do all that type of stuff, but it’s going to be a group effort, for sure.”

Even coach Sean McDermott couldn’t resist taking a crack at the age of his safeties (Poyer turns 32 next week) and White.

“They’re as old as I am,” the Bills’ 49-year-old coach said. “A couple of years away, maybe. I’m going to hear about that tomorrow.

“You know, I remember our first season here, free agency, then the draft and you look back and to be able to pick up players like those three – among others that are still with us – I think that says a lot about why we've been able to sustain some of the success we have. Because of their leadership, the way they've handled themselves on and off the field. I know Tre and Micah and Jordan, all three missed some time last year, but really around that or before that, beyond that they haven't missed much time. And so when some of your better players are your harder workers, I think that says a lot in terms of sending messages to the locker room of what we're all about.”

Informed of his coach’s age claim, Hyde was quick to shoot back.

“He came in the weight room earlier and I was like, ‘Yo, you kind of look like a player,’ the safety said of McDermott. “Trying to boost his ego a little bit. He said, ‘Yeah, of course, I look just like you guys.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, all right.’ We’re definitely not the same age.”

Come May 7, Hyde will have the chance to be a kid again when he hosts his third annual charity softball game at Sahlen Field. The game supports his “IMagINe for Youth Foundation,” which has a mission of helping children achieve a healthy, active and educated life. Hyde started his foundation when he was still in college, and to see it grow to where it is today – with an estimated 16,000 tickets expected to be sold for a charity softball game – still amazes him.

“For the players to get out there, take the helmets off, joke around, have fun in front of the fans, it's huge,” he said. “It's everything. I think it just makes the bond a little bit closer with the players and the community. I'm sure the community likes it just as much as the players.”

Last year’s game was held the day after the racist mass shooting took place at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. Hyde said it was not an easy decision to hold the game, but organizers eventually decided to do so in an effort to give the community something to take their mind off the horrific nature of what had happened for a few hours.

“I think it just came down to, No. 1, the support that everyone was giving us up until that event happened about coming to the softball game, and then on top of that, like I said, we wanted to put a smile on people's faces,” he said. “We knew that if we could get fans in front of us for a few hours, we were going to joke around, have fun, and get people laughing. Not to erase the event that happened, but just try to take people's minds off of it for a while.”

This year, organizers have added a true Buffalo wrinkle to the event – a tailgate party that begins at 9 a.m. Hyde sees firsthand on his drive into Highmark Stadium just how much tailgating means to Bills fans.

“They say 9 o'clock the gates open for tailgating, but I'm pretty sure there is probably going to be some people there at 7:30 a.m. ready to have some drinks and to watch us play,” he said. “I think every year Bills Mafia shows their true colors to the players and just around the nation with what they continue to do. I couldn't be part of a better organization with a bunch of guys who just like to have fun.”

The defense has gotten the better of the offense in the first two years of the game – a fact Hyde has made sure to remind his teammates of. This year, gates open at 10:30 a.m., followed by a home run derby at noon and the start of the game at 1 p.m. A limited number of tickets are still available for purchase, either at bisons.com or in person at the Bisons’ ticket office.