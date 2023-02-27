Soon-to-be free agent safety Jordan Poyer seems to have angered some fans while talking about possible destinations should things not work out for him to return to the Buffalo Bills.

Poyer is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the league year in mid-March.

“A lot of people ask me, ‘Oh, if it wasn’t Buffalo, where would you go?’ I kind of ponder the question every once in a while," Poyer said on his own podcast last week. "I would love to go to a state that doesn’t take half of my money … Taxes play a big part in all of our lives, especially at the level we play at. You look at some of your checks and some places you go take half of your check away. You are wondering, 'Where is that money even going?' ”

Poyer also referenced warmer weather. He lives in South Florida in the offseason.

Amid the furor, Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, took to Twitter on Monday and called her husband a "game changer."

"Wherever Jordan goes he’s going to be such a game changer,"

"And that’s what I’m most excited to see, the difference he makes and leadership he brings!

That led to a barrage of responses, including some suggesting Poyer had already ruled out a return to the Bills.

"He’s a free agent in a few days! Lol that’s literally all it is. The process," she tweeted. "Now he has a chance to choose what he wants & make the best decision for himself due to all his hard work he’s put in & I’m super pumped for him. True fans that know the kind of guy he is are too ...

He’s a free agent in a few days! Lol that’s literally all it is. The process. Now he has a chance to choose what he wants & make the best decision for himself due to all his hard work he’s put in & I’m super pumped for him. True fans that know the kind of guy he is are too☺️🫶🏽 https://t.co/GqfIWyqdzq — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) February 27, 2023

"He’s gonna go where the best business decision takes him. Of course while still considering the other topics at hand -- like quality of life, taxes, success rate etc to make it worth it. Nobody has been ruled out."

The tax comment, in particular, has rankled some fans. Bush noted that she was born and raised in the state. She is a graduate of Newcomb High in the Adirondack region.

"People forget I’m born & raised in NY. Been there done that my whole life. Love it but the politics put a damper on the beauty," she tweeted. "I’ve never seen so many people butt hurt over simple facts. Nothing against NY but a fact is a fact. Can’t hold that against someone. weird energy lol."

In six seasons with the Bills, Poyer has started 91 games and had 22 interceptions, 44 passes defended, 10 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

Poyer told The Buffalo News at the Super Bowl that there had been no conversations with the Bills.

"There was never any talk about an extension, so I'm going to enjoy this process," he said. "I'm going to take it for what it is, and if Buffalo wants me back, they'll find a way. If not, I'm going to move on.”