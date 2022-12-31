Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer questionable against Cincinnati Bengals

The Buffalo Bills have just one injury designation heading into the Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it is a notable one.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer is questionable with a knee injury. Poyer was a limited participant in Saturday’s practice, after he did not practice Thursday or Friday.

Last week, Poyer similarly did not practice the first two days of the week, but he was a full participant the final practice, and he did not have an injury designation heading into the game against the Chicago Bears.

Poyer then played 92% of defensive snaps against the Bears, coming out for the final drive, when both teams rested some starters.

Ahead of practice, coach Sean McDermott said it was the same injury Poyer dealt with last week. Asked about both Poyer and defensive end Boogie Basham, McDermott said he thought both were trending in the right direction.

“I think they are, we’ll just know more today,” he said.

Basham, who was inactive against the Bears with a calf injury, was limited Thursday and Friday, but a full participant on Saturday.

The only players besides Poyer who were not full participants Saturday were wide receiver Stefon Diggs and right guard Rodger Saffold. Both had veteran’s rest days.

Running back Taiwan Jones (hamstring) was upgraded to a full participant Saturday, his first time practicing this week.

The Bengals also had just one injury designation: defensive end Sam Hubbard (calf) is questionable, after he has been limited in practice all week. However, the Bengals also placed right tackle La’el Collins (knee) on injured reserve this week.

Overall, it’s a healthy-looking injury report for Buffalo, but the possibility of being without Poyer against the Bengals is significant. It’s not just that the Bills’ three losses this season have all come with Poyer inactive, it’s also the offense they’re going up against.

The Bengals offense is fifth in passing yards in the league, and quarterback Joe Burrow’s rapport with his receivers poses a significant challenge to any defense.

“You don't come across a team with three receivers like they have and the yards that they've built up collectively,” McDermott said Thursday. “That's unique in the NFL (to) have three receivers that have had that level of success over the years. So, it's one of the many challenges that their offense presents.”