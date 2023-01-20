 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin receives supportive call from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

  • Updated
  • 0
Hochul State of the State

Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers her first State of the State address as the elected governor of New York on Tuesday. Last year's speech occurred after she inherited the office based on the resignation of former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

 Associated Press
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin received a supportive phone call from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday.

Hochul posted a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar.

Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he was “excited to see how our collaborations in the future will help and affect so many.”

Hamlin has gained an outpouring of support since going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a Jan. 2 game at Cincinnati. Hamlin, 24, was released from a Buffalo hospital on Jan. 11 and has been visiting the Bills facility this week.

Hochul is from Buffalo and a lifelong Bills fan.

Hamlin was injured on what appeared to a be routine tackle of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Hamlin's family and Bills quarterback Josh Allen have defended Higgins in saying he shouldn't be blamed for what happened.

On Thursday, Higgins said he couldn't be more appreciative of the family's support, while expressing hope Hamlin could attend the game so the two could meet.

“Just be happy to see him,” Higgins told reporters in Cincinnati. “I haven't really spoken to him. Just letting his family do what he needs to do with all his loved ones.”

The Bills play the Bengals on Sunday in an AFC divisional playoff game. 

