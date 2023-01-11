Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital

Nine days after a frightening injury on the field in Cincinnati, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the hospital Wednesday.

The Bills said Hamlin was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute after a "medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday."

"We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," Dr. Jamie Nadley, a critical care physician, chief quality officer at Kaleida Health and the leader of Hamlin's care team said in a statement released by the Bills.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin 'in good spirits,' undergoing tests at Buffalo General Medical Center Doctors are "now tasked with identifying any possible causes of the event, potentially treat any pathology that may be found, as well as plan for his recovery, discharge and rehabilitation," Kaleida said.

Hamlin, who has received an outpouring of support from across the nation since he collapsed in cardiac arrest early in a game Jan. 2, returned to Buffalo on Monday.

The Kaleida team has worked closely with Dr. Thomas White, the Bills' team internist, and Nate Breske, the team's head athletic trainer.

