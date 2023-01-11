 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital

  • Updated
  • 0
Patriots Bills Football

Fans hold up signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

 Joshua Bessex
Nine days after a frightening injury on the field in Cincinnati, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the hospital Wednesday. 

The Bills said Hamlin was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute after a "medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday."

"We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," Dr. Jamie Nadley, a critical care physician, chief quality officer at Kaleida Health and the leader of Hamlin's care team said in a statement released by the Bills. 

Hamlin, who has received an outpouring of support from across the nation since he collapsed in cardiac arrest early in a game Jan. 2, returned to Buffalo on Monday.

The Kaleida team has worked closely with Dr. Thomas White, the Bills' team internist, and Nate Breske, the team's head athletic trainer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

