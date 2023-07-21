This is the 11th in a series looking at the status of each position before the Buffalo Bills report to training camp next week. Today’s installment: Safeties.

Joe Danna couldn’t have asked for a much better landing spot.

The Buffalo Bills’ new safeties coach has been well-traveled in his 15-year NFL career, with stops with the Atlanta Falcons (twice), Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and, most recently, Houston Texans.

In coming to the Bills, who decided not to retain Jim Salgado, Danna joins a team with one of the NFL’s top duos at safety in Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

“Any time you transition into a new area, there’s new things, moving the family, getting settled into learning a new scheme, new players, but this is a pretty easy place to transition into,” Danna said last month. “Established culture and system and things like that, so really just happy to be here and pumped to be a part of it.”

Poyer, who somewhat surprisingly re-signed this offseason, and Hyde are both entering their seventh years in Buffalo.

“They’ve taught me a lot in kind of a collaboration of ideas and asking them what they’ve done over the last seven years that they’ve been here, and it’s unique to have guys that have been in the system that long,” Danna said. “That doesn’t happen very often in the NFL, but it’s been enjoyable. Just really look forward to the next few months with them and getting ready for the first game.”

In addition to Hyde and Poyer, Danna also gets to work with Damar Hamlin, whose comeback after going into cardiac arrest in a January game against the Cincinnati Bengals has inspired the entire sports world.

“I think there’s just a human side to coaching and building relationships, and it doesn’t matter who you’re dealing with,” Danna said. “There’s definitely a certain level of detachment I feel because I wasn’t here for it, but just trying to build a relationship with him, trying to get to know him as a person, him getting to know me, kind of a trust factor there. That’s the case with any player and, yes, it’s unique, but trying to keep that as normal and on pace as we can.”

The Bills also added Taylor Rapp in free agency, giving Danna a deep group to work with in his first year.

Returnees: Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Damar Hamlin, Jared Mayden, Dean Marlowe.

Newcomers: Taylor Rapp (Los Angeles Rams), Zayne Anderson (Kansas City Chiefs).

Departures: Jaquan Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders).

Key number: 14. That’s the combined number of games played in the regular season by Poyer and Hyde in 2022 – just two for Hyde before a neck injury landed him on injured reserve, and 12 for Poyer, who dealt with multiple injuries throughout the year. In their previous five years together, they had missed just a combined five games. Poyer and Hyde are 32. Their respective ability to stay healthy and on the field will be a big key to the overall success of the defense.

Top battle: Damar Hamlin vs. Jared Mayden vs. Dean Marlowe. Rapp’s spot looks secure as the No. 3 safety. That means a competition among three players for potentially just one job. Hamlin started to participate in team drills during the spring, but his health will continue to be a topic as he ramps up his workload in the preseason. Marlowe has a long history with coach Sean McDermott and knows the defense as well as a backup can be expected. Mayden, too, has been around the system long enough that he shouldn’t be counted out, either. Assuming the Bills keep four players at the position, this should be one of the more spirited competitions in training camp.

What to expect: As mentioned above, Hyde and Poyer are the starters, as long as they stay healthy. While they might not be the All-Pro performers they have been in the past, it is reasonable to expect with their knowledge of the defense that they’ll still be capable of making big plays. Rapp, who is on a one-year deal, could be a long-term replacement for either Hyde or Poyer, so it will be interesting to see how McDermott uses him. Hamlin’s comeback will continue to be an inspiration, even if it’s a bit of an unknown just what shape it will ultimately take.