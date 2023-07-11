This is the first in a series looking at the status of each position before the Buffalo Bills report to training camp on July 25. This installment: Running backs.

The Buffalo Bills can’t be criticized for not sinking resources into the running back position.

Draft: James Cook in last year’s second round.

Trade: Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts at last year’s deadline.

Free agency: Damien Harris and Latavius Murray via one-year contracts March 21 and May 1, respectively.

The goal is obvious: Make sure quarterback Josh Allen doesn’t lead the team in explosive rushes (gain of at least 12 yards), as he did last year when he had 19.

Allen accounted for 34.1% of the Bills’ rushing yards (762 of 2,232), the second-highest percentage among NFL quarterbacks (Chicago’s Justin Fields was at 37.9%).

Enter an improved Cook, Harris from New England, Murray from Denver and Hines.

Cook averaged 5.7 yards per carry last year and caught 21 passes, but struggled to get regular work. He had five games of at least nine carries, but five games with two or fewer attempts.

“Big jump (from first to second year),” running backs coach Kelly Skipper said. “I see it in the classroom. You can see he’s taking control of the playbook. If I ask a question, he’s the first one to answer, where before, he was just really learning. He got that experience, and you saw how much better he got toward the end of the year.”

Cook gained 86 yards in the Week 11 win over Cleveland, 64 in the Week 13 win at New England and 99 in the Week 16 win at Chicago.

The Bills signed Murray two days after the draft. He has had stops with the then-Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints (twice), Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos. His 760 rushing yards last year were his most since 2017.

Skipper was the Raiders’ running backs coach during Murray’s rookie season in 2014.

“A lot of presence,” Skipper said. “He’s a pro. He is a kid who has size (6-foot-3 and 230 pounds), and he’s productive. I feel his leadership in the room and his running style, he’ll add a lot to this team.”

The Bills have four quality tailbacks on their 90-man roster. Is there room for all four? There can be, but at the expense of another position group. Harris and Murray impressed during the offseason program.

“I think both (Harris and Murray) provide a physical nature to them with, still, the ability to create big plays with their speed,” offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said. “There is a lot of excitement when you get those new types of pieces and try to figure out how to blend them together with the pieces you already have.”

Returnees: James Cook, Nyheim Hines and Reggie Gilliam (FB).

Newcomers: Damien Harris, Latavius Murray and Jordan Mims.

Departures: Devin Singletary and Taiwan Jones.

Key number: 430. Rushing attempts by the Bills last year, which ranked 20th in the NFL. Seven playoff teams had fewer carries, including Kansas City (417, 24th) and Cincinnati (399, 29th). The difference is quarterback involvement. Josh Allen had 28.8% of the Bills’ attempts, significantly more than the Bengals’ Joe Burrow (18.8%) and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (14.6%).

Top position battle: No. 3 running back. The assumption is Cook and Harris will be Nos. 1 and 1A (1A and 1) exiting training camp. That leaves Murray and Hines to compete. Hines’ value as a returner and receiver might give him the edge, but Murray knows how to gain yards (6,252 career rushing yards).

What to expect: A commitment to making sure Allen doesn’t have to carry the running game. They need Cook to take a big step in his second season and Harris to stay healthy after missing 15 games over the last three seasons.

The best way to maximize Allen’s ability as a passer is to make sure he’s not risking injury while pile-driving himself through a pile of bodies on third-and-1 or running a designed keeper on third-and-long to keep drives alive.