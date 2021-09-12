 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss among inactives for season opener
0 comments
top story

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss among inactives for season opener

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Photos from Buffalo Bills training camp on August 25th

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) stretches before the start of training camp.

 James P. McCoy

Running back Zack Moss is among the Bills' inactives for Sunday's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium.

Moss was among the players working out on the field early Sunday morning, an indication that he was not playing. 

The Bills will dress four running backs in Devin Singletary, Matt Breida, Taiwan Jones and fullback Reggie Gilliam. Jones is one of the Bills' special teams captains and typically plays on all four units. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Moss had surgery on his left ankle last January and spent the offseason rehabbing. He missed time in the spring for precautionary reasons and was out for some of training camp. 

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei is inactive, as expected, because of a calf injury. 

Second-round defensive lineman Boogie Basham is also inactive. 

Without Lotulelei, the Bills will dress nine defensive linemen. 

Rookie offensive lineman Tommy Doyle and linebacker Andre Smith are the other inactives. 

The Bills will dress eight offensive linemen and five linebackers. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Buffalo Bills fans dance and sing before game

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News