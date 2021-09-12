Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss among inactives for season opener

Running back Zack Moss is among the Bills' inactives for Sunday's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium.

Moss was among the players working out on the field early Sunday morning, an indication that he was not playing.

The Bills will dress four running backs in Devin Singletary, Matt Breida, Taiwan Jones and fullback Reggie Gilliam. Jones is one of the Bills' special teams captains and typically plays on all four units.

Moss had surgery on his left ankle last January and spent the offseason rehabbing. He missed time in the spring for precautionary reasons and was out for some of training camp.

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei is inactive, as expected, because of a calf injury.

Second-round defensive lineman Boogie Basham is also inactive.

Without Lotulelei, the Bills will dress nine defensive linemen.

Rookie offensive lineman Tommy Doyle and linebacker Andre Smith are the other inactives.

The Bills will dress eight offensive linemen and five linebackers.