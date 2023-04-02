The NFL’s annual meeting is the rare event on the league’s calendar where everybody except Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder shows up.

Owners. Team presidents. Top executives. General managers. Head coaches. Agents. They were all in Phoenix for three days of traipsing in and out of meetings at the Arizona Biltmore.

Last Sunday was a brief moment of calm in one of the property’s restaurants. Buffalo Bills Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ron Raccuia sat at the bar in MacArthur’s restaurant within the resort, nursing an Arnold Palmer and watching the Miami-Texas men’s basketball game.

Sitting with a colleague (also drinking an Arnold Palmer) and a reporter from The Buffalo News (Diet Coke), Raccuia discussed the renderings of the new $1.54 billion Bills stadium, among several topics, and acknowledged the anniversary of the 2022 league meeting when the Bills and state of New York announced the nuts and bolts of the stadium deal.

“It’s crazy,” Raccuia said. “It feels like 15 minutes ago, quite frankly.”

But …

“Or 15 years ago,” he said.

Fifteen minutes … because the last calendar year has flown by in terms of the stadium, with regular updates on the process at the state, local and team levels, save for the ceremonial groundbreaking expected this spring.

Fifteen years … for essentially the same reasons. Arguably, the largest construction project in Western New York isn’t without a hiccup or three. The next step is the Erie County Legislature receiving and signing the stadium deal documents.

The biggest difference last week compared to the 2022 league meeting in Palm Beach, Fla., was the absence of Owner/President Kim Pegula, who suffered cardiac arrest in June. An early February essay by her daughter, Jessica, revealed Kim is dealing with “significant memory issues” and “significant expressive aphasia” – speech difficulties caused by brain damage.

During a late December interview, before the nature and seriousness of Kim’s health was revealed, Raccuia said his job hadn’t “changed dramatically” in her absence.

“Kim and Terry put this (organizational) plan in place in January (2022), even though we weren’t very public about it then,” Raccuia said. “It was always her vision to step further away from the day-to-day and be more of a president/owner. It’s just sadder than anything not having her here every day the way she was before.”

Raccuia said it was “certainly” different not having Kim in the sessions in Phoenix.

“Every day when Kim’s not here is different,” he said. “Terry is here and Kim is doing better, and that’s fantastic news for everybody, not just the Bills, but for the league because Kim is a huge leader in a lot of league initiatives and is widely respected in league circles. We miss her every day.”

As Kim rehabilitates and Terry remains in the background, Raccuia has become the Bills’ public non-football voice.

“Ron has represented the Bills very well and was active in learning from other clubs’ experiences and determining what would be best for the fans in Western New York,” said Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president, club business and league events. “He was very collaborative and open throughout the process.”

Working for childhood team

Raccuia is working for his childhood favorite team. His mother tells him he attended his first game at what was then called Rich Stadium in 1973. Seven years later, at age 12, his “first vivid experience” was a Miami Dolphins-Bills game in 1980 – the Bills won 17-7 after going 0-for-the-1970s against Miami. Fans stormed the field, tearing down both goal-posts and pulling up patches of the artificial turf.

Raccuia, 54, graduated from Canisius College in 1990 and moved to Miami, where he worked for firms that handled sports marketing and management, and modeling, talent and production. He returned to Buffalo to work for Integrity Office Supply, and later purchased the company. Raccuia sold Integrity in 2014 to Eaton Office Supply. He also worked 17 years as a sports agent and founded ADPRO Sports. The Pegulas bought a majority interest in ADPRO in 2017 when Raccuia was the company’s president.

Later in 2017, the Pegulas brought Raccuia into the fold as executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, and to lead the stadium effort. Raccuia rose to a more prominent leadership role when Russ Brandon resigned as PSE president in 2018, followed by other top PSE executives parting ways with the organization. His title changed last spring to his current role with the Bills.

“I never really dreamed of (working for a sports franchise),” he said. “All relationships start at the personal level, and when the Pegulas first got here (in 2011 to buy the Sabres), my family and our businesses developed really good professional and personal relationships, and that continued to evolve into their acquisition of ADPRO. Our partnership with that remains solid, and ADPRO has done great since they’ve been partners with us.”

On joining the Bills, Raccuia added: “It just happened. Life takes you in different ways.”

Raccuia remains the president of ADPRO, but said he spends “95%” of his time with the Bills and worked alongside Kim Pegula in overseeing the team’s business side. In 2021, that was highlighted by a stadium naming-rights deal with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York. Highmark also has the right of first refusal on naming rights for the new stadium.

“Ron has terrific experience in the sports world and beyond that has served him well with the Bills,” O’Reilly said. “It’s always good to partner with someone who brings their own unique perspectives to the process.”

Something during his diverse career portfolio had to prepare him for the stadium project, right?

“Nothing,” Raccuia said with a laugh. “Sometimes, urgency is your best preparation. But what prepared me and our group was just the inordinate amount of support and help we had from the league, from fellow owners, from our internal staff. It was such a collaborative effort, it never really felt overwhelming.”

Raccuia cited owners Jerry Jones (Dallas), Stan Kroenke (Los Angeles Rams), Mark Davis (Las Vegas) and Mark Wilf (Minnesota) as “unbelievably helpful” last year, and said he would put Commissioner Roger Goodell on the “Mt. Rushmore of people who helped. Personally and professionally, he was invaluable to me and the Pegulas.”

“Stadiums are at the center of the NFL fan and team experience, and (Goodell) has tremendous experience – including his previous roles at the NFL – in working very closely with clubs and markets on new stadium projects,” O’Reilly said.

Internally, Raccuia was asked which people he talks to daily about the stadium and every other aspect of the Bills – he rattled off 13 names from all departments. His commitment to collaboration stretches company-wide.

The Bills reached the financing agreement with the county and state on March 28, 2022. The $1.4 billion price tag – now up to $1.54 billion – included $850 million of public money ($600 million from the state and $250 million from the county). The lease is for 30 years.

“Honestly, until the stadium is built and we’re playing football there, we all have a job to do,” Raccuia said. “This is a transformative project, not just for the Bills, but for the entire community. There are milestones that should be celebrated, and we should be thankful for them. But until the Bills are playing football there, I would be reluctant for all of us to think we made it and it’s over.”

Being the Bills’ public point person for the stadium deal has, predictably, opened Raccuia up to be criticized about the financing, the decision to not have a retractable or fixed roof, and the stadium remaining in Orchard Park. His response?

“I respect people’s opinions,” he said in December. “At the end of the day, though, I think we would all agree that the most important thing was the Buffalo Bills staying in Western New York, and we accomplished that.”

Eventful 2022, exciting 2023

The stadium agreement last March was only the beginning of a busy 2022 season for the Bills, their fans and Raccuia.

May 14: A mass shooting in Buffalo killed 10 people and injured three. The Bills organized their resources to lend support to families of the victims and the entire community around the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

“All the phones rang at the same time,” Raccuia said. “The relationships we have with our government leaders, we were all talking immediately. Then, we just took our time to find out where we were needed most. Within a day or two, we knew we had to be physically present. The players, the coaches, every area of the organization knew that was the case and wanted to be there, and I’m talking about being active and involved in the aftermath.”

June: Kim Pegula’s health episode forced her to leave day-to-day work.

“I think we’ve all taken on added responsibilities to do our part,” Raccuia said.

Late November: The Bills had to re-schedule their home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit’s Ford Field because of a snowstorm that shut down the region.

“Monumental (logistical challenge),” Raccuia said. “An unbelievable team effort. You can’t name a single department of the organization that didn’t have a role in getting us to Detroit, playing the game and getting back safely. We just got together and made it work. We found a way.”

Christmas Eve: The Bills traveled to Chicago on Dec. 22 (a day earlier than normal) for their game against the Bears on Dec. 24, and storms in Buffalo forced them to stay over on Christmas Eve and fly back to Rochester on Christmas Day.

Jan. 2: In the first quarter of the Bills’ game at Cincinnati, safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle. He was revived on the field and the game was ultimately canceled. Raccuia was outside the locker room alongside general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott to offer support.

Raccuia was asked for his major takeaway from that Monday night and said: “It starts with Damar's health and ends with Damar’s health. And then it’s how blessed we are as a community and organization to have the type of leadership that Brandon, Sean, Terry, the doctors and everybody showed.”

And then the games – the Bills finished 13-3 in the regular season and lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round.

When reviewing his eventful 2022 in December, Raccuia was asked if his overriding emotion after a Bills win is excitement or relief.

“Relief … that’s not a good thing,” he said. “As (McDermott) always says, it’s really hard to win in this league. We have such lofty aspirations and expectations for the team, we sometimes don’t celebrate the wins enough. But we’ll get better at that.”

There was definitely excitement for Raccuia in the restaurant last Sunday when he showed The News the upcoming stadium renderings on his phone. During the conversation, Raccuia was greeted by Kelly Kerns, senior principal at Populous, the architectural firm tasked with designing the new stadium.

A goal of the latest renderings was to provide the public with a better understanding of what the interior will look like.

“Once you get inside the building, you’re not going to be walking in the snow or in the rain like you do at the existing facility,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. “Of course, it’s an open-air stadium, but you (get) a better idea of how the screening (canopy) works on the top. And you also, I think, get a better idea of the width of the stadium.”

But as Raccuia frequently and accurately and justifiably points out, each step is just that – a step. Add up the final steps, and the result is the stadium’s first event in the summer of 2026. When the county receives the documents from the Bills, it has 30 days to sign the papers. Upon that, permits can be issued and construction can begin.

“The biggest, if you want to call it a challenge, is we’re doing this in a very tight window in a climate that is sometimes not conductive to large-scale construction projects,” Raccuia said. “The rest, I feel we have a really good handle on. We’ve hired an excellent team of partners, we have a great staff, internally, leading this on the construction side. I feel good about where we’re at.”

Staff reporter Sandra Tan contributed to this story.