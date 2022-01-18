Buffalo Bills roll $2.3 million in unused cap space into next season

The Buffalo Bills have rolled $2.3 million in unused salary cap space from the 2021 season into their 2022 cap.

The maneuver, which all teams execute, gives the Bills $10.9 million in cap space for next season, according to the sports financial website Spotrac.com. That ranks 24th in the league. The league average currently is $20 million.

However, the Bills and all teams have many was to create more space and cap flexibility before the start of the free-agency spending season in March.

The teams that rolled the most unused space over were: Jacksonville ($25 million), Philadelphia ($16 million), Denver ($11 million), Cleveland ($10 million) and Seattle ($10 million), according to ESPN. Most teams were between $4 million and $1 million in unused space. The teams that had the least amount of leftover space were the Rams ($137,725), Patriots ($107,616) and New York Giants ($13,986).

There still will be some adjustments to the salary cap on each team after the playoffs due to incentives earned or not earned by players.

