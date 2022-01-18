 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo Bills roll $2.3 million in unused cap space into next season
0 comments
top story

Buffalo Bills roll $2.3 million in unused cap space into next season

Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

The Buffalo Bills have rolled $2.3 million in unused salary cap space from the 2021 season into their 2022 cap.

The maneuver, which all teams execute, gives the Bills $10.9 million in cap space for next season, according to the sports financial website Spotrac.com. That ranks 24th in the league. The league average currently is $20 million.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

However, the Bills and all teams have many was to create more space and cap flexibility before the start of the free-agency spending season in March.

The teams that rolled the most unused space over were: Jacksonville ($25 million), Philadelphia ($16 million), Denver ($11 million), Cleveland ($10 million) and Seattle ($10 million), according to ESPN. Most teams were between $4 million and $1 million in unused space. The teams that had the least amount of leftover space were the Rams ($137,725), Patriots ($107,616) and New York Giants ($13,986).

There still will be some adjustments to the salary cap on each team after the playoffs due to incentives earned or not earned by players.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott talks about victory over New England Patriots

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News