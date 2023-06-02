New Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Brandon Shell’s one-year contract, signed Thursday, is worth a maximum of $2 million, according to a league source who provided the details to The Buffalo News.

Shell, 31, will receive $150,000 guaranteed and have a salary cap hit of $1.3 million.

Shell can earn incentive money by hitting several play-time thresholds if the Bills finish better than last year’s NFL ranking of eighth in fewest sacks allowed.

The rundown, in the event the Bills improve their sacks allowed ranking, is $50,000 for playing 35% of the offensive snaps, $150,000 for 45%, $200,000 for 55% and $400,000 for 65%.

If Shell plays 75% of the Bills’ offensive snaps, he will earn an additional $300,000, regardless of the team’s finish in sacks allowed. That bonus would be paid March 15, 2024.

Shell started 11 of his 13 games for Miami last year and has 72 regular-season starts among his 83 games.