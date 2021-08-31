 Skip to main content
Buffalo Bills reveal initial 53-man roster
Here is the initial 53-man roster for the Buffalo Bills after the 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline:  

Quarterbacks (2): Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky.

Wide receivers (7): Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Emmanuel Sanders, Isaiah McKenzie, Marquez Stevenson, Jake Kumerow.

Running backs/fullbacks (5): Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, Matt Breida, Taiwan Jones, Reggie Gilliam.

Tight ends (2): Dawson Knox, Tommy Sweeney.

Offensive line (9): Dion Dawkins, Jon Feliciano, Mitch Morse, Cody Ford, Daryl Williams, Ike Boettger, Spencer Brown, Ryan Bates, Tommy Doyle.

Defensive ends (6): Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, A.J. Epenesa, Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham, Efe Obada.
 
Defensive tackles (5): Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei, Vernon Butler, Justin Zimmer, Harrison Phillips.

Linebackers (6): Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, Andre Smith, A.J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich, Tyler Dodson.

Safeties (4): Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Damar Hamlin, Jaquan Johnson.
 
Cornerbacks (5): Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace, Dane Jackson, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal.

Specialists (2): Matt Haack, Tyler Bass.

Released

Jake Fromm – QB

Davis Webb – QB

Steven Sims – WR

Antonio Williams – RB

Rachad Wildgoose – CB

Kerrith Whyte – RB

Josh Thomas – DB

Olaijah Griffin – CB

Nick McCloud – CB

Joe Giles-Harris – LB

Cameron Lewis – DB

Mike Love – DE

Jordan Devey – OT

Reid Ferguson – LS

Jamil Douglas – OG

Jacob Hollister – TE

Nate Becker – TE

Quintin Morris – TE

Tanner Gentry – WR

Brandin Bryant – DL

Jack Anderson – G

Bobby Hart – OG

