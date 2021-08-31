Buffalo Bills reveal initial 53-man roster

Here is the initial 53-man roster for the Buffalo Bills after the 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline:
Quarterbacks (2): Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky.
Wide receivers (7): Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Emmanuel Sanders, Isaiah McKenzie, Marquez Stevenson, Jake Kumerow.
Running backs/fullbacks (5): Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, Matt Breida, Taiwan Jones, Reggie Gilliam.
Tight ends (2): Dawson Knox, Tommy Sweeney.
Offensive line (9): Dion Dawkins, Jon Feliciano, Mitch Morse, Cody Ford, Daryl Williams, Ike Boettger, Spencer Brown, Ryan Bates, Tommy Doyle.
Linebackers (6): Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, Andre Smith, A.J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich, Tyler Dodson.
Specialists (2): Matt Haack, Tyler Bass.
Released
Jake Fromm – QB
Davis Webb – QB
Steven Sims – WR
Antonio Williams – RB
Rachad Wildgoose – CB
Kerrith Whyte – RB
Josh Thomas – DB
Olaijah Griffin – CB
Nick McCloud – CB
Joe Giles-Harris – LB
Cameron Lewis – DB
Mike Love – DE
Jordan Devey – OT
Reid Ferguson – LS
Jamil Douglas – OG
Jacob Hollister – TE
Nate Becker – TE
Quintin Morris – TE
Tanner Gentry – WR
Brandin Bryant – DL
Jack Anderson – G
Bobby Hart – OG