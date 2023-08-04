The Buffalo Bills' "Return of the Blue and Red" practice is Friday evening at Highmark Stadium.

All stadium parking lots open at 3 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the practice begins at 5:30 p.m. Stadium lots close at 9 p.m.

According to the Erie County Sheriff's Office, the section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 2:30 p.m. and will remain closed until after the practice. Drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways.

Lots 2 and 3 are accessible from Route 20a and Lot 6 is accessible from Route 20.

Lots open to fans will be 1, Lot 2 ADA, 3, Lot 6 ADA, Lot 6 preferred, and Lot 7.