INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Bills should be feeling very good about themselves after running away from the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in a 31-10 rout to open the 2022 season.

If they were, most players weren’t outwardly showing it.

What should have been a signature win over Los Angeles on Thursday at SoFi Stadium was treated as just another victory as Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” blasted in the Bills' locker room briefly after the game.

“I wouldn’t say it was a signature win; I would say it was the first game,” said Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who finished with 122 yards on eight catches, including a backbreaking 53-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 31-10 in the fourth quarter. “We could win the first game and then lose every one after that, so we’ll try not to ride this wave.”

The game was tied at 10 at halftime, and the Bills turned the ball over four times, three in the opening two quarters.

"They hadn’t really stopped us offensively. We had stopped ourselves," coach Sean McDermott said. "That was some of the talk in the locker room at halftime. We needed to get that cleaned up."

But led by Josh Allen’s 297 yards and three touchdowns on 26 of 31 passing – and 56 yards and a touchdown on 10 rushes – the Bills scored on their first three possessions of the second half to secure the win.

The Bills' defense also recorded seven sacks and three interceptions and shut the Rams out in the second half.

“We did some good things, but we also had four turnovers, and that could cost you the game,” Diggs said. “Luckily our defense stepped up.”

Safety Micah Hyde said he didn’t think the preseason Super Bowl favorite Bills needed to make a statement, even after falling short in the playoffs in consecutive seasons to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills are already aware of how good of a football team they have here, said Hyde, who added anytime a team gets a win in the NFL, “It’s a celebration.”

“We had a difficult end to the season last year, and we’ve been hearing it all offseason, so we just wanted to get out their and play fast, play free and play smart and get a win,” he said. “It’s the NFL so every week is a challenge and it doesn’t matter if you win or loss the week before, the next game, you have to prepare the same and go out there like it’s a challenge.”

Still, playing on Thursday night in the NFL opener is one of the biggest stages a team could be on, and the significance of that wasn’t lost on Bills tackle Dion Dawkins.

“It just shows that we’re growing as an organization and we just have to keep putting our best foot forward and our best product out. No cockiness; we walk with confidence,” Dawkins said.

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis said the win can provide the team with an extra lift in confidence, but cautioned that staying level headed in their approach is even more critical.

“We knew how big of a deal it was for us with how big of a stage we were on. We knew everyone would be watching,” said Davis, who followed up his breakout playoff performance against the Chiefs with 88 yards and a touchdown on four catches Thursday. “We just wanted to play our game. I feel like we have to treat each week the same and be no different from Week 1 to 2 to 3 and stay on that same level of execution."

The Bills played the first game of Week 1 and now play the last game of Week 2, in their home opener on Sept. 19 against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, another substantial stage.

“We’ll put the first game behind us and it’s going to be rocking in the stadium in Orchard Park,” Diggs said. “As a player, you’ve just got to home in on the details … and stay focused.”

If there were any doubt about the desire to adhere to McDermott's "Humble and Hungry" approach, the coach provided a glimpse in his postgame news conference. The Bills were 9 of 10 on third down, equaling the best third-down percentage in the league for a game in the last decade.

"It was great to convert nine third downs, but there are some things we can clean up in there, too," McDermott said.

The game was also a homecoming of sorts for Bills defensive end Von Miller, one of the biggest free agent signings of the offseason who helped the Rams to a Super Bowl title.

“These guys had already laid the foundation, and I’m just here trying to put a little more sauce on it,” said Miller, who recorded two sacks. “They already did all the work, and I’m here to just tweak it a bit. There’s already a great group of leaders here. It was just fun to be back at SoFi and get a win.”