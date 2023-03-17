Friday was decision day for the Buffalo Bills in regards to wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie's status, and the Bills opted to release him.

McKenzie was due a $250,000 roster bonus Friday going into the final year of his contract.

With the release, the Bills saved $2.217 million in cap space and take just a $300,000 dead money cap hit.

I could write a book about how much i love this place, but I’ll just say THANK YOU ❤️ https://t.co/FzrAEHDvfU — Isaiah McKenzie (@_IsaiahMcKenzie) March 17, 2023

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

After the Bills reached a contract agreement Wednesday with receiver Deonte Harty, however, McKenzie's role with the Bills going forward was in question. Harty, a 5-foot-6, 170-pounder, has a similar skill set to the 5-8, 173-pound McKenzie.

"That’s a good question," General Manger Brandon Beane said Thursday when asked if McKenzie would be on the team next season. "We're still sorting that out. Love Isaiah, he's been great for us. Yeah, we’re talking internally about making sure we don't have too much duplicates. But I think we'll know here in the next couple of days."

However, because McKenzie's contract will be replaced by another one in the team's top 51 – which are counted for cap purposes in the offseason – the practical savings is about $1.347 million.

McKenzie set career highs with 42 catches for 423 yards last season, but that production from the primary slot receiver in a pass-heavy offense can be considered mediocre at best.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.