Buffalo Bills release linebacker A.J. Klein
top story

Buffalo Bills release linebacker A.J. Klein

  • Updated
Warming up

Buffalo Bills outside linebacker A.J. Klein (54) stretches out before the game against Indianapolis

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News file photo

The Buffalo Bills released linebacker A.J. Klein on Tuesday, providing a $5.1 million savings as the team must get to the salary cap before the new league year begins next Wednesday. 

Appearing Tuesday morning on WGR-550 AM, general manager Brandon Beane said his team is currently about $6.6 million over the cap, which for the Bills in 2022 is $213.844 million.

“We’ve got some moves we’ve got to get done between now and next week," Beane said. "We’ve got some ideas. We’ve had conversations. We’ll get there in time. You have to, so we’ll get that done. 

Klein, who turns 31 in July, was in the last year of his contract and was due to make $5.5 million. A 10-year veteran, played in 31 games in the last two seasons with the Bills after signing for three years and $18 million as a free agent from the New Orleans Saints. 

He was credited with 103 tackles. five sacks and an interception

For more from Beane on other key Bills topics, click here.

