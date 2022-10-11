Buffalo Bills' Reid Ferguson, Tyler Matakevich host dog-friendly Yappy Hour

Bills safety Jaquan Johnson’s pants had “BEWARE” in large letters down the leg under a picture of a ferocious looking dog. The real dog sitting right in front of him provided a contrast.

Johnson’s 10-month-old Bernedoodle, Yoda, was well-behaved, friendly and fluffy, and he sat up to greet people as they came in the door of the brewery.

“Yoda’s here, Yoda’s such a good dog,” linebacker Tyler Matakevich said.

Yoda was sitting at the door of an event spearheaded by Matakevich and long snapper Reid Ferguson.

Show Your Soft Side, an organization aimed at ending animal abuse, partnered with First Line Brewing in Orchard Park for a dog-friendly “Yappy Hour” on Tuesday. The proceeds from the event benefited Nickel City Canine Rescue, a nonprofit based in Erie County.

Through the rescue, there were about eight dogs available for adoption at the event.

Each guest got dog treats shaped like a jersey of either Matakevich or Ferguson, and there was a costume contest to find the Best Dressed Bills Mafia Dog. The night was to raise money, to give people the option to adopt and to have some time with dogs for everyone.

“Tonight has been fantastic,” Ferguson said. “The yappy hour was a raging success.”

Matakevich has worked with the organization since he was in Pittsburgh. He’s adopted two dogs, Bailey and Cash. He met both through his work with Show Your Soft Side.

“It's such an awesome organization, just trying to like bring more awareness to dogs that are abused and in foster care,” Matakevich said.

When he came to Buffalo, Matakevich stayed involved and got some teammates on board. Ferguson was first and kicker Tyler Bass was next.

“And then we got T. Bass,” Matakevich said. “T. Bass loves cats. He's got a bunch of cats, so we got him.”

Johnson followed shortly after. Punter Sam Martin was involved with the organization while he was in Detroit, so it was an easy transition when he joined the Bills special teams unit. All five were at First Line Brewing on Tuesday.

Sande Riesett, president of Show Your Soft Side, has spent the most time working with Matakevich and Ferguson, and she believes they’re excellent ambassadors for the cause.

“I think they embody everything that we want to get across, which is you can be the toughest, best in your field – the grittiest, have the most heart, the most passion – and you can still be a total softy for a dog or a cat,” Riesett said. “And I think both those guys really embody that.”

The organization does photoshoots with different athletes and animals reinforcing the message that even the most ruthless competitors can be kind to animals.

Matakevich had previously done a photo shoot with his dogs. On Tuesday, ahead of the yappy hour, Ferguson, Bass, Johnson and Martin posed with pets as well.

“I brought my two dogs,” said Ferguson, who has doodles named Buck and Luna. “One was the show of the show, one was just interested in the treats. But we had a good time.”

Bass posed with kittens.

The pictures are part of ongoing marketing campaigns to prevent animal abuse. But the group also is involved in adoptions and in grant funding for animals in need. Riesett said it’s important to work with local groups like Nickel City Canine Rescue to get pets adopted in each city.

“Our thing isn't just about the whole education side of it, it is giving a boost to the rescues and shelters around the country and getting more animals adopted and taken care of,” she said.

The event sold out, and the Bills players on hand got plenty of time to talk to people and their dogs.

“It's really lovely to see, and it's lovely to see the guys interacting with all those dogs and fans and people,” Riesett said.

Ferguson said he loved the chance to play with so many dogs, and that seeing the outpouring of support was humbling.

“I’m close to speechless, just because to me and Tyler, it means so much, and these guys have showed up in support of us,” Ferguson said. “The Buffalo community, it's fantastic. People want to support the players, they want to be a part of something special, and for people to show up like this, in abundance on a Tuesday night, is fantastic.”