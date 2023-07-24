The Buffalo Bills’ fan base has a long history of embracing its long snappers.

The long snapper during the team’s Super Bowl era, Adam Lingner, at one time had his own radio show.

Current Bills long-snapper Reid Ferguson is active in charitable work in Western New York and has had a beer named after him, Mr. Nice New England IPA, made by Orchard Park’s First Line Brewery.

Ferguson also has gained notoriety over the past year or so for his love of grilling, which he has embraced on social media via the hashtag #GrillsMafia.

Now Ferguson has taken his grilling to a new level, becoming a partner in a Buffalo-based company called Que 42, which makes some acclaimed barbecue sauces and rubs.

Only in Buffalo, perhaps, could the long-snapper create a viral community of grilling supporters with a catchy team-related slogan.

“It came around pretty organically, probably in the spring of 2021 when I was home doing a lot of grilling,” Ferguson said. “I was in Buffalo for that offseason. We were expecting our first child. That’s when I got into the social media aspect, I’d post whenever I’d make something, fans in the Buffalo community started to cling onto it. I started using the hashtag a bunch. I started creating this little BBQ community of Bills fans. It’s kind of taken off. I get tagged in Grills Mafia pictures or videos or tweets and Instagram posts almost every day. It’s great to see how it’s taken off.”

Enter the husband and wife tandem of Eammon Azizi and Bridget Thornton, who moved to South Buffalo in 2020 and quickly became Buffalo Bills and tailgating fans.

He’s a pitmaster who in 2017, while living in St. Louis, entered and won a major barbecue sauce competition in Kansas City.

“That inspired me to make my own flavors and make my own rubs from scratch,” Azizi said.

Ferguson met Azizi and Thornton at a summer tailgate event at Gallagher Beach last summer and has kept in touch.

“They asked if I was interested in joining Que 42 and try to expand the business a little bit,” Ferguson said. “I jumped all over it. I love the idea. It’s a passion of mine: barbecue, rubs, sauces, the whole 9 yards. I love doing it. I love the community aspect of it and the competition aspect of it. It was a little bit of a no-brainer for me to jump in with them and be part of the team.”

Cue 42’s KC Style Gourmet BBQ Sauce is the product that won the 2017 competition. The Cue 42 Sweet BBQ Rub just placed 14th – out of 259 entrants – at 2023 American Royal World Series of Barbecue Mild Rub Contest, held in Kansas City, Mo.

The sauces and rubs are made in small batches and are available online at cue42bbq.com. They’re also available at Premier Gourmet’s two WNY locations.

Ferguson and his partners aim to promote BBQ events, develop a WNY BBQ society, hold workshops and support local charities through Ferguson’s Grills Mafia organization. Ferguson sells Grills Mafia T-shirts that support some of his favorite charities, including the Veterans One Stop Center of WNY, FeedMore WNY and others.

Cue 42 will host a Backyard BBQ Throwdown competition in the Village of Lancaster on Aug. 5. (That’s when the village holds its Renaissance Street Faire.) Registration is $100. A maximum of 15 teams will compete, grilling ribeye steak and an Italian sausage dish. At 5:15 p.m., Ferguson will hand out the award for Grills Mafia Grill Master 2023.

Ferguson is not entering the event, which might be good news for the competitors.

Asked about his favored mode of grilling, Ferguson said: “All of the above. Between my two places in Buffalo and Texas, I’ve got a couple charcoal grills, a couple gas grills, a couple Traegers (wood pellet grills). My wife got me a Blackstone (griddle grill) for Christmas that I’ve thoroughly enjoyed using for a multitude of recipes – breakfasts, hibachi, even doing steaks on there, smashburgers.”

Ferguson’s go-to meats: pulled pork, smoked pork butt and steaks.

He said connecting with fans with his grilling hobby is an example of one of the great benefits of playing for the Bills.

“It goes to show Bills fans really are the best,” he said. “It’s shown a ton when guys have community events in Western New York in the season or even in the offseason. People show up. They love it. They love creating a relationship with the guys they cheer for on Sunday. That goes a long way on both sides. We certainly appreciate it. Buffalo is obviously not the biggest market, which I think plays into it. It allows the fan to maybe connect a little bit closer with the players on a certain level. The fans might not have as much access to player events in other cities.”