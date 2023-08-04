Buffalo Bills fans returned to Highmark Stadium for the first time this season, and they saved their biggest pre-practice ovation Friday night for the last player to run across the field: safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin acknowledged the crowd before, during and after the two-hour “Return of Blue and Red” session. It was the first time he was on the stadium’s field in uniform since he played in the win over the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 17.

Sixteen days later, Hamlin went into sudden cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the Bills’ game at Cincinnati, requiring him to be revived on the field.

Just as going through the first non-padded practice and the first padded practice were milestones, so was being back in front of the fans in the stadium.

“It was emotional,” Hamlin said. “I probably shed tears twice out here. So many emotions and so much love for the game. Blessed to be out here with my team and just playing the sport I love at the highest level. It meant everything for me.”

Hamlin made the heart sign with both hands to thank fans for their support. He also took a moment to appreciate his journey.

Of becoming emotional, Hamlin said: “Once I was out there in the flow of things and taking a second to myself to realize where I’m at and try to be where my feet is at and processing everything.”

Here are other observations from the Bills’ eighth camp practice:

1. Attendance report

Linebacker Matt Milano and cornerback Taron Johnson did not practice. The team termed the absences “general soreness.” It was the first practice both players have missed so far in camp.

Josh Allen embraces training camp hits, challenges Allen has been candid about trying to cut down on turnovers, and the sixth-year quarterback thinks that while that goal will always take time, training camp is a good chance to fine-tune things without the full pressure of the season.

Receivers Bryan Thompson (concussion) and Isaiah Coulter (knee) missed their sixth and third consecutive practices, respectively.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver was also spotted in the medical tent during team work and was not on the field with the starters for a team period. Eli Ankou took Oliver’s spot with the first-team’s goal-line package.

2. Snap issues

The goal-line period at the end of practice was all kinds of sloppy for the offense, low-lighted by several quarterback-center exchange issues between back-up Kyle Allen and starter Mitch Morse.

“I just need to get more snaps with Mitch,” Allen said. “I haven’t gotten many snaps with him, so I have to get used to it. It’s no big deal. Every center is different (in how they snap), and you get used to it over time. Josh (Allen) doesn’t miss any practice (time) and is always out there with Mitch. I just have to get with (Morse) before practice.”

3. Mixing and matching

Minus Johnson as the starting nickel, the Bills rotated several players with the first-team defense, beginning with safety Taylor Rapp and later cornerback Cam Lewis and safety Dean Marlowe.

Minus Milano at linebacker, the Bills began with rookie Dorian Williams alongside middle linebacker Tyrel Dodson. Later, Terrel Bernard got snaps with the starters.

Coach Sean McDermott said before practice Thursday that kind of mixing and matching is by design.

“That starts in (the) spring,” he said. “You get a younger player in there, maybe with the (starters), especially on Friday night from time to time and (say), ‘Hey, how do they handle themselves in that type of environment playing alongside Josh Allen?’ … I think that’s important as part of the overall evaluation and saying, ‘Who can we count on?’ Who are they and how do they handle those moments?’”

Observations: While no deadline, competition at middle linebacker may be narrowing for Bills With a decision pending at middle linebacker, even players who have been in the system for a bit still may need further evaluation. Here are observations from the Bills' Thursday practice.

4. Not much action

It was an underwhelming practice for the fans who battled Friday afternoon traffic to get to the stadium for the 5:30 p.m. start.

The Bills had no periods of 1-on-1 work (pass rush/pass protection or receiver vs. cornerback) and didn’t run any 7-on-7 passing drills.

One thing the Bills can improve on for next year: Telling the fans what they were watching. It would service the fans to have brief descriptions of what they are watching and why the Bills are practicing it. Steve Tasker would have been an ideal person to handle that role.

5. Harris impressed

Running back Damien Harris got his first experience before the home fans.

“This is crazy,” said Harris, who joined the Bills from New England. “These are the best fans in the world. It was great to come out here and strap it up for the first time in front of them, my first time here on the good side. Obviously, the energy is electric.”

6. Extra points

Kicker Tyler Bass ended practice with a 56-yard field goal that was good with at least 10 yards to spare. … Receivers Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir and Andy Isabella and running back Darrynton Evans caught punts early in practice. … Ryan Bates worked with the first-team at right guard and at center with the third group. … The Bills are off Saturday and return to St. John Fisher University in Pittsford for an 11:45 a.m. practice Sunday. They will have practices Sunday-Monday and Wednesday-Thursday at St. John Fisher, leading into the preseason opener against Indianapolis at 1 p.m. Aug. 12.