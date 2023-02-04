Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has moved to the final of the Best Catch event at the Pro Bowl Games.
Diggs will face the Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown on Sunday. The final will be part of the telecast of the flag football games that begins at 3 p.m. on ESPN and ABC.
Diggs competed in the first round Thursday and beat Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II in an online vote to reach the final.
While on a pool float at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas, Diggs made a pair of one-handed catches, one with his left hand and one with his right hand, on balls thrown by former NFL quarterback Jimmy Clausen. Diggs wasn’t done, though. He also made a third catch, using only his legs, while still on the pool float.
“Best hands in the game, best legs in the game,” he said. “Let’s go.”
St. Brown beat the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson in the first round.
.@StefonDiggs making snags in the pool for Best Catch. 😎📺: 2023 #ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/petlNVFVV4— NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2023