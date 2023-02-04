Diggs competed in the first round Thursday and beat Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II in an online vote to reach the final.

While on a pool float at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas, Diggs made a pair of one-handed catches, one with his left hand and one with his right hand, on balls thrown by former NFL quarterback Jimmy Clausen. Diggs wasn’t done, though. He also made a third catch, using only his legs, while still on the pool float.