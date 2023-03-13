The Buffalo Bills made a couple of moves Monday to shore up their special teams unit.

The Bills agreed to terms with punter Sam Martin on a three-year deal and linebacker Tyler Matakevich on a one-year deal.

Martin, who joined the Bills ahead of the 2022 season, averaged 47.7 yards per punt last year in his first season with the Bills.

His deal is worth up to $7.5 million, with $4.115 million in guarantees, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Martin will enter his 11th season in the NFL, with kicker Tyler Bass and long snapper Reid Ferguson both still under contract.

Matakevich is entering his seventh year in the league and his third with the Bills. His play on special teams earned him a team-captain nod in 2021 and 2022. In 2021, he led the Bills in special-teams tackles, with 13. Last season, he had six. His 75 special teams tackles since 2016, when he entered the league with Pittsburgh, are the most by any player in the NFL over that stretch.

Both players were set to become free agents with the start of the league year Wednesday and could have begun negotiating with other teams with the opening of the legal tampering window at noon Monday.

With their signings, the Bills have 17 unrestricted free agents.