Make that two linebackers returning for the Buffalo Bills in 2023, and one scheduled to depart.

After re-signing linebacker Tyler Matakevich to a one-year contract Monday, the Bills did the same thing Tuesday with Tyrel Dodson, giving the team some much-needed depth after starting middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds agreed to a huge contract with the Chicago Bears. Terms of Dodson's deal were not immediately available.

Dodson, 24, is a 6-foot, 237-pounder who originally joined the Bills in 2019 as a rookie undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M. He has mostly played a reserve role on defense, appearing in 42 career games with five starts. He has made 69 career tackles – including three for losses – two sacks, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

Dodson started three times for the Bills in 2022, all games in which Edmunds was out of the lineup. Against Cleveland in Week 11, Dodson made a career-high 13 tackles during the Bills' 31-23 victory. Dodson has also played an important role on special teams for the Bills throughout his career. He made four tackles on special teams in 2022 and played 276 snaps, which tied for fifth most on the team at 67.3% of the total.

It remains to be seen how the Bills plan to replace Edmunds in their starting lineup, but re-signing Dodson at least provides one player who has some experience in the middle of the defense.