The Buffalo Bills are still shaping what next season's linebacker room will look like, and they have brought back a veteran presence.

The Bills re-signed linebacker A.J. Klein to a one-year deal on Monday. Klein, 31, is entering his 11th season.

Klein played six games for the Bills last season, with one start, in his second stint with Buffalo. He entered the league with the Carolina Panthers, who took him in the fifth round of the 2013 draft. There, he overlapped with Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott, who would eventually bring him to Buffalo in 2020.

Last season, Klein spent time with the Ravens and Bears before returning to the Bills in mid-November. In total in 2022, he played 10 games. He played 52% of special teams snaps in the games he played with the Bills.

