The Buffalo Bills re-signed guard Ike Boettger to one-year deal Friday.
Boettger, 28, was set to become a free agent. He started a career-high 10 games in 2021 and played 15 before he ruptured his Achilles in Week 16. Boettger returned this past season to play in one game.
Already well liked by the Bills coaches and players, Boettger earned a deeper respect for the way he handled his rehabilitation from the injury.
"He's worked his butt off to get back to where he is," coach Sean McDermott said in December. "And we'll just see where it goes going forward, but we've always been big Ike Boettger fans, and when you watch what he went through, and how he rehabbed to get himself back to where he is, that just added to his story, if you will, and I think that's good."
