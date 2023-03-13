The Buffalo Bills retained some depth in their defensive backfield Monday.

The team announced it has signed defensive back Cam Lewis to a one-year contract. Terms were not immediately disclosed.

Lewis, 25, started his NFL career mostly at nickel cornerback before moving to safety last season.

Given the Bills' lack of depth at that position, and the possibility they could lose Jordan Poyer in free agency, it was a priority to retain a player with knowledge of the defensive scheme. It is also unknown whether Damar Hamlin will be able to resume his playing career – another reason retaining Lewis, who was set to become a restricted free agent, was a priority.

Lewis made his first career start at safety against Minnesota in Week 10 last year, finishing with eight tackles. However, he's more known for being unable to knock a Minnesota pass down on a fourth-down reception by Vikings star Justin Jefferson. Had Lewis been able to make that play, the Bills in all likelihood would have been able to run out the clock on a win. Instead, the Vikings stole an overtime victory – a loss that contributed to the Bills not having home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

In 13 games last season, Lewis finished with 10 tackles. He also plays an important role on special teams, making 11 tackles in 2022, which tied for the team lead.

Lewis played college football at the University at Buffalo and originally joined the Bills as a rookie undrafted free agent in 2019.