PITTSFORD – Quarterback Josh Allen’s 10th practice of Buffalo Bills training camp started inauspiciously Monday morning at St. John Fisher, but ended with a flash.

Early on, head athletic trainer Nate Breske was looking at Allen’s right (throwing) elbow – the one he injured in November against the New York Jets. At 9:56 a.m., Allen left the field, followed by Breske. Allen returned at 10:14 a.m. and Breske gave updates to general manager Brandon Beane and quarterbacks coach Joe Brady.

From there, though, Allen got regular work during the Bills’ full-pads practice.

Allen showed great touch in dropping a long pass into receiver Gabe Davis’ hands over one defender and outside of a second defender. In a later segment, Allen started with consecutive completions to tight end Dalton Kincaid, Davis and receivers Stefon Diggs and Khalil Shakir.

Allen’s initial two-minute drill was efficient and successful.

Over the stretch of five plays, Allen threw to Kincaid and Davis, and following an incompletion, another pass to Davis before the capper – a diving touchdown catch by receiver Trent Sherfield on a ball thrown in a spot where only Sherfield could make the play.

Here are more observations from the Bills’ practice:

1. Attendance report

Physically unable to perform list: Defensive end Von Miller (knee) and linebacker Tyler Matakevich (calf).

Did not practice: Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (back soreness), cornerback Cam Lewis (groin), fullback Reggie Gilliam (groin) and receiver Isaiah Coulter (knee). Oliver and Lewis missed their first practices of camp.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins banged his right hand and is listed as day-to-day. He was replaced on the first team by David Quessenberry.

Running back Damien Harris was shaken up during a pass protection drill. He stayed in practice, but was later on the stationary bike.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) was primarily a spectator, but as coach Sean McDermott pointed out, the benefit of being activated from PUP is Phillips can participate in walk-throughs.

“When you miss multiple weeks going back to the spring, there is some catch-up work that has be put in, and Jordan will do that,” McDermott said.

2. KeeSean’s top catch

Receiver KeeSean Johnson had the top catch of practice when he went airborne to collect backup quarterback Kyle Allen’s pass one-handed near the sideline.

“It was a corner route and I just had to go up and make the play,” Johnson said. “You have to come out and be consistent every day, and that will take you a long way. That’s the main goal.”

Johnson, 26, has played in 18 games (36 catches) and spent time with Arizona, San Francisco, Atlanta and Philadelphia before signing with the Bills’ practice squad Oct. 22. He figures to see heavy playing time in Saturday’s preseason opener against Indianapolis.

“I’m ready to go out and show my talents with my teammates and put on a good show for the fans,” he said.

3. Boeheim attends practice

Retired Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim watched practice from the sideline along with wife, Juli, and son, Jimmy.

“When you fish one day and play golf one day and you can’t catch fish and can’t hit golf balls, I’m happy to be up here,” Jim said. “I just love the Bills, and my son Jimmy loves them, and it’s just great to be here and watch these guys. This should be a special year. I’m really looking forward to watching them.”

The Boeheims were greeted during practice by Beane and Owner/CEO/President Terry Pegula and after practice by McDermott and Josh Allen.

Asked what the coach in him gained by observing the practice, Jim said: “The organization and the way they do things. We’re not quite as organized in basketball – we’re more spontaneous. Here, you have a lot of guys and everything is orchestrated step by step. I learned from football – we chart and time our practices, but not quite like this.”

McDermott had called Boeheim in the spring of 2021 as part of his efforts to talk to people who are experts in their field. McDermott wanted to know how Boeheim had been able to sustain success in one place for so long. Boeheim said he talked to McDermott about getting enough rest, the importance of delegating and finding time for even small breaks during the season.

4. First skirmish

Skirmish! The Bills had their first dustup of camp after a run play in 11-on-11. Right tackle Spencer Brown and middle linebacker Tyrel Dodson got mixed up and Brown lost his helmet.

The peacemakers were Diggs (who corralled Dodson) and safety Damar Hamlin (who got in front of Brown).

5. Quick kicks

Running back James Cook was solid in 1-on-1 pass protection, standing up linebackers Matt Milano and A.J. Klein. … Owner Kim Pegula attended practice for the second consecutive day and the third time in camp. … Kyle Allen had some moments. On the first segment, he completed a pass to receiver Deonte Harty, who ran a terrific route to beat safety Siran Neal. On his second segment, Allen completed four consecutive passes to four different players, including a sliding catch by Shakir and a contested catch by Johnson, before his fifth attempt intended for receiver Tyrell Shavers was broken up by cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram. The downside for Allen – his only play of his first two-minute drill was an interception by cornerback Christian Benford. … The Bills are off Tuesday and return to practice at St. John Fisher at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.