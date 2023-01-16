Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen doesn't let turnovers get the best of him

When quarterback Josh Allen assessed the Buffalo Bills’ win on Sunday, he addressed the good collectively and the bad personally.

“Thought we did some good things today, I did some bad things today,” Allen said. “So, there’s stuff to clean up and some things to learn from, but we'll grow from it.”

The Bills escaped Sunday with a 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild-card game at Highmark Stadium.

Allen threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns. He was 23-of-39. It was his third career playoff game with three passing touchdowns and 300-plus yards, the most in Bills history. Jim Kelly had two.

However, Allen also threw two interceptions and lost a fumble that the Dolphins returned for a touchdown on the Bills’ first play of the second half.

“The turnovers, they hurt us,” Allen said. “Really let them back in the game. Up 17-0 with chances and I give them the ball two times and give them a touchdown, it's just things you can't do.”

Both of Allen’s interceptions came in the second quarter. At halftime, Allen said the Bills were talking to each other about settling down. Those conversations picked right back up when Allen was strip-sacked by Dolphins safety Eric Rowe, and defensive end Zach Sieler recovered the fumble for a 5-yard touchdown.

Just a minute into the second half, the Dolphins took their first lead of the day, up 24-20 after the turnover.

“You can't focus on that,” Allen said. “The play happened. You gotta move on. I think having the leadership in that offense, whether it be Stef or Mitch or Dion or Rodger, just coming up to me and saying, ‘Forget it, we gotta go.’ And just understanding you can't let your last play dictate your next play.

“So, again, gotta be better in those situations, but we were able to find a way.”

Left guard Rodger Saffold said even when mistakes are widespread, they can't be pinned on Allen.

“When you’re a quarterback, your mistakes get magnified,” Saffold said. “And my thing is, is that when you play in a playoff game, mistakes don’t matter anymore: You play with the hand that you’re dealt. As long as the end result is a win, that’s all that matters.”

A 13-year veteran, Saffold has seen times when players or coaches have kept from talking too much to a quarterback on the sideline, because they’re hesitant that their advice might rattle the quarterback. But Saffold said positive reinforcement is important during a game, and that it was crucial during that moment.

“I just wanted to make sure that he knew that we need him, still, in a big way,” Saffold said. “And that’s kind of what I told him. Because, when you got that much pressure on yourself, it’s easy to kind of get into the bad side of it and doubt yourself. And that’s one thing I don’t want him to do.

“He’s a special player – (we) wouldn’t be here without him. He just needs to continue to understand that, even when he makes mistakes.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

But the Dolphins were also adjusting.

“They started going to more deep coverage zone, kind of limit us to staying in front of those safeties,” tight end Dawson Knox said.

Allen saw the Miami defense do a few things that were effective in slowing the Bills. The Dolphins combined for seven sacks and 13 quarterback hits.

“They were playing press man, they were spying me, they were doubling Stef, I thought their front did a pretty good job maybe blocking up some of the running lanes,” Allen said. “But again, our guys found a way to win.”

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had huge plays early. On the first two drives, he had four catches for 88 yards, including a 52-yard reception that put the Bills on the 6-yard line.

But the Dolphins defense eventually found success in minimizing Diggs.

After the first play of the second quarter, Diggs was already at 110 receiving yards. By halftime, he was up to 114 yards and seven catches on eight targets. His receiving yards and catches remained there, and he was targeted just once more in the second half.

As Diggs’ role shrunk, other receivers stepped up.

“That’s what we have to do,” receiver Cole Beasley said. “We’ve got to be there for him, just give Josh easy throws. They’re going to try to take Stef away. He’s a big-time player. He’s our No. 1 guy. If you’re going to give him one-on-one coverage, he’s going to eat you alive. So, when it’s our chance to take advantage, we’ve got to do so.”

Beasley, Knox and Gabe Davis each caught a touchdown from Allen on Sunday. Knox nearly had a second, which was called back after review, and Diggs also had what looked to be a touchdown. Diggs’ play was not reviewed.

Knox’s first touchdown was a remarkable catch, made possible by Allen's off-schedule play.

“It was supposed to be kind of a quick hitter where he hits me in the flat pretty quick,” Knox said. “The D-end peeled with me. I think Josh got some pressure, made him roll out. Just another incredible play by him, put it where only I could get it.”

Allen looked deep throughout the game, saying it was to take advantage of what the Dolphins were showing. He had six completions of 20 yards or more, five where he was throwing deep, and one that was short over the middle to Beasley, who had significant yards after catch. Allen had three other completions of 15-plus yards.

But one of Allen’s two interceptions came when he was looking deep for John Brown. Allen threw incomplete another eight times while looking deep Sunday, though one of those was a throwaway.

“If they wanted to play no safety high – they played a lot zero today, which we kind of expected,” Allen said. “I thought we had some good answers, some really good plays, and, again, some not so great ones that we gotta clean up, and that's on my shoulders.”

Even if there are things to tweak, Allen and the Bills now have another week to do so.

“All that matters is surviving and advancing,” Allen said. “Doesn't matter how we win, it's if we win, and I’m proud of our guys for playing the way they did.”