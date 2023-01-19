Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen 'at his calmest' as playoff pressure mounts

With a team culture focused on growth, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is still trying to get better in Year 5. Center Mitch Morse said if there’s somewhere Allen has taken a step forward this season, it is in the quarterback’s consistent demeanor as he prepares during the week.

Allen’s work ethic isn’t new, Morse says, but the consistency that he has developed helps Allen approach each week in a way that can be soothing for onlooking teammates.

“That kind of sets the groundwork for all of us to follow, and he has such a great combination of being this big kid, but also a true professional,” Morse said Wednesday. “He understands that he holds the weight of the franchise. So, I think just his consistency throughout the weeks and his ability to deal with injuries and just go out there and not show it, be stoic.

“When the time is greatest, when the pressure’s at its highest, he seems to be at his calmest.”

The pressure is mounting as the Bills go deeper into the postseason.

As Allen and the Bills prepare for the divisional round Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, the quarterback is approaching the game in the same way that brought him success earlier in the year.

“I think you understand what works for you in a regular season,” Morse said. “And anyone who tries to change that or coach differently, you understand the stakes are higher, you understand that mistakes are amplified because it is (the) playoffs. But if you let that tense you up or change your routine, then you kind of set yourself in a hole, especially if you know what you do works for you.”

It is a similar mindset that Allen carries with him on the field. Turnovers are a topic of conversation at One Bills Drive again this week. The Bills have had three turnovers in each of the last three games. Though the Bills have won all those – and are on an eight-game win streak – Allen has had five interceptions.

To reset within a game, he knows he has support around him, but ultimately the ability to flush a bad play and get back to himself falls on Allen.

“I think it's internal,” Allen said. “You can have the offensive coordinator say something in the headset, but at the end of the day, it’s the man in the arena. It’s the guy in the helmet that’s got to make the decision.”

Coach Sean McDermott knows each of Allen’s decisions must strike a balance.

“There's calculated risk,” McDermott said, “but calculated being the key word there.”

Allen’s calculations, combined with his skillset, are what makes life so difficult for opposing teams. Bengals coach Zac Taylor recognizes all that Allen can do as he prepares his team to defend the Bills quarterback.

“It’s just really difficult,” Taylor said Wednesday in Cincinnati. “Not only is he a tremendous passer – accuracy, arm strength, decision making – and then you add on the fact he’s a giant human being and he will run and try to run you over. That’s tough.

“That’s one of the reasons he’s had a lot of success, because he’s a dual threat that way. They design the run game around him a lot of times, and he’s not afraid to carry and run for it. It’s a unique challenge.”

Allen finished the regular season throwing for 4,283 yards, 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 games.

He is coming off a wild-card game against Miami in which he had three turnovers – two interceptions and one lost fumble – but he also threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns.

“Obviously, wanting to make good decisions, and I think out of the whole game, I think I made one bad decision, and it was the deep ball to John (Brown),” Allen said Wednesday.

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard intercepted the pass intended for Brown at the Miami 3-yard line and ran it back 49 yards.

Allen said his goal is to cut back on picks like that, while still being realistic that his style of play combined with skilled opposing defenses means he’ll never fully eliminate all interceptions.

Allen has 17 touchdowns in seven career playoff games with only three interceptions.

“Sometimes, tip picks are going to happen, and that's just the gist of it,” Allen said. “You can't just try to eliminate every single turnover and play scared. … The way that we play, we're aggressive, we want to score touchdowns.”

Still, Allen knows playing aggressively can have its limitations. It is a balance he’s aimed toward throughout his career.

“There is a thin line between being aggressive and being a little bit reckless,” Allen said. “So, again, just getting back on the right side of that mind and being smart, but being not being conservative.”