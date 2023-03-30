The Buffalo Bills have opened with a win total of 10.5 for the 2023 season at DraftKings Sportsbook and other outlets.

We asked The News' Bills writers whether they are taking the over or the under, as things stand right now.

Jay Skurski: Over … but not by a lot. On paper, the Bills have a brutal schedule, including road games at Kansas City, Philadelphia and Cincinnati. A long trip to Los Angeles to face the Chargers is no picnic, either. Additionally, the Bills are losing a scheduled home game to a neutral site when they play in London.

Nevertheless, it’s hard to see them being four games worse in the loss column than they were in 2022. Keep in mind, the Bills were a couple of plays away from potentially being 14-2, 15-1 or maybe even 16-0 in the regular season last year.

As long as 2023 is more of a “normal” season – and, really, how could it not be? – it’s reasonable to think the Bills will continue to be one of the AFC’s elite teams. Injuries are always the wild card – which makes futures sucker bets – but the key, as always, is Josh Allen staying healthy. The Bills believe their star quarterback will be completely healed from the elbow injury that impacted his 2022 season. If that’s the case, the offense should continue to be a powerhouse.

Losing Tremaine Edmunds in the middle of the defense is a legitimate concern, but getting both Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer back in the secondary, along with the eventual return of edge rusher Von Miller, could potentially cancel that loss out.

Prediction: The Bills go 12-5 and win the AFC East for the fourth straight year.

Katherine Fitzgerald: I’ll go over, but just slightly. The AFC East is going to be a significant challenge. Obviously, all these teams are going to look a little different after the draft, but as things stand right now, I think that the Bills can get to 11 wins.

The Bills still have a good bit of work to do in shaping the roster, and their slate of away opponents is particularly challenging. The Bills play three of the four teams that made it to the conference championships on the road next season. I don’t think it will make a huge difference, but I’m interested to see which home game shifts to London.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The bigger factors at play will be how the offense looks this season in Year 2 under Ken Dorsey, if the team is able to better protect Josh Allen, and how different the defense looks with Leslie Frazier taking the year off.

So, it’ll be close to 10.5, but the over is attainable.

Mark Gaughan: The competition has gotten tougher and the schedule looks more difficult. At this too-early-to-tell moment, I’ll pick the Bills for a 10-7 season in 2023. I think the Bills could be better by the end of the 2023 regular season than they were at the end of 2022. But I’m not expecting Von Miller to be much of a factor before Thanksgiving.

I have the Bills going 3-3 in division, 3-1 against the NFC North (with a loss to the Eagles), and 2-2 against the AFC West (with losses to the Chiefs and Chargers). Home wins over Tampa Bay and Jacksonville and a loss at Cincinnati equals 10.

How tough is the AFC East? That’s a wild card. Will Tua Tagovailoa play 16 games for Miami or 10? How much better will Aaron Rodgers make the Jets? How much help with the Bills get in the draft? I reserve the right to change my mind. But I see 10 wins as the low end of their potential.

Ryan O’Halloran: The Bills split four regular season meetings with Miami and the New York Jets last year and this offseason has seen the Dolphins trading for cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the Jets eventually adding quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Two factors are why I’m picking the under and a 10-7 record (subject to change): The schedule and the pass rush.

The schedule: The Bills have to play at Kansas City (for the seemingly 134th consecutive year), but also at Cincinnati, defending NFC champion Philadelphia and the Justin Herbert-led Los Angeles Chargers. The Bills might be the underdog in five of their eight road games.

The pass rush: Defensive end Von Miller (ACL) might be unavailable to start the regular season and the Bills' only move so far along the defensive line is the expected re-signing of tackle Jordan Phillips. Is the Von-less four-man pass rush good enough? My lean would be it isn’t.

Bet the “under” and you will win your bet, but 10 victories will be good enough to win the AFC East.