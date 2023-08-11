The Buffalo Bills open the preseason at 1 p.m. Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium. The Buffalo News' Bills writers offer a player to watch and why.

Jay Skurski

Kaiir Elam. Let’s put it as simply as possible: The Bills need Elam to develop into a quality starter. Their 2022 first-round draft pick has been part of a rotation with Dane Jackson and Christian Benford opposite Tre’Davious White with the starting defense, but Elam needs to break out of that trio and solidify himself as the starter. General manager Brandon Beane needs that to happen, too, or else his decision to trade up for Elam in the draft is going to start to be seriously questioned. It will be interesting to see how Sean McDermott plays the rotation at cornerback, and whether White plays at all. A case can be made to put Elam with the starters to see what he can do, but putting him with the second unit would also send the message that he has not yet earned the starting job.

Mark Gaughan

O’Cyrus Torrence. The Bills’ second-round draft pick has been splitting practice snaps on many training camp days with veteran Ryan Bates at right guard. This will be Torrence’s first chance to convince coaches that he is ready to move into the starting lineup sooner rather than later. The Colts have two outstanding starting defensive tackles in two-time Pro Bowler DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, a powerful 315-pounder. Power is the strength of Torrence’s game, so watch to see how well he keeps the interior of the pocket from collapsing. The Colts have some capable backups that Torrence might see, as well. Taven Bryan started 16 games for Cleveland last year. Rookie Adetomiwa Adebawore, a fourth-rounder from Northwestern, is an undersized 282-pounder who can play inside and outside. He ran a 4.49-second 40 at the NFL scouting combine, the fastest ever by a player 280 pounds or more.

Ryan O'Halloran

Latavius Murray. The running back has appeared in 135 regular season games and rushed for 90 touchdowns, making him the most accomplished of the Bills' tailbacks. But at age 33 and having played for three teams (Baltimore, New Orleans and Denver) in the last two seasons, he needs to use Saturday's game as a way to show offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey that he should not only make the team, but be a part of the rotation. Murray knows how to use his 230-pound frame to get inside yards, and the Bills need a back who can gain those inside yards; it should be a good match. I think Murray will have a Week 1 role with a good exhibition season.

Katherine Fitzgerald

Tyrel Dodson. With the middle linebacker battle ongoing, Dodson was already a top candidate to be the player to watch. Now, with the news a hamstring injury caused fellow linebacker Terrel Bernard to leave practice early Thursday, the final day of camp, there's all the more reason to watch Dodson. Dodson and Bernard are the frontrunners to become the starting middle linebacker, but, so far, there doesn't seem to be too much clarity either way. While also acknowledging that it is too early to say without seeing game action, coach Sean McDermott said on Thursday, while talking generally about some of the lingering position battles, that he did "wish one guy would have just kind of really separated himself" during camp. No matter what battle exactly McDermott meant, Dodson has a major chance to bolster his resume on Saturday.