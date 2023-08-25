The Buffalo Bills still have a lot to sort out going into their third and final exhibition game.

That helps to partially explain why head coach Sean McDermott has made the decision to play his starters Saturday against the Chicago Bears.

“It's just what I feel like is best for the team right now,” McDermott said Thursday in announcing that decision. “Every preseason is a little bit different, based on where guys are and where the team is, so they're going to play this week, and I feel like it's best for where we're at right now.”

Here are five things the Bills should want to accomplish in their preseason finale:

1. Look … better. How’s that for being overly simplistic? Let’s get this out of the way: The preseason means absolutely nothing. Still, it was a bit unsettling to see the team’s starters struggle as much as they did in all three phases last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That is especially true of the offensive line. If star quarterback Josh Allen doesn’t get adequate protection, that’s big trouble. Starting tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown were unable to contain speed rushes against Pittsburgh. That’s not something that can be explained away by saying "It’s only an exhibition game." The same goes for the defense, which got torched for a long touchdown run and gave up a one-play scoring drive, as well.

“They outcoached us, they outplayed us,” McDermott said. “They wanted it more than we did. That was evident from the way that they played.”

The Bills needed to go back to the drawing board, McDermott added. We’ll see against the Bears what they learned in the classroom this week.

2. Settle the No. 2 cornerback debate. It’s the last chance in game action for Dane Jackson, Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam to make their case to start opposite Tre’Davious White. Elam seems to be the clear No. 3 in that race, given that he played deep into the second half against the Steelers.

Jackson has played starter reps in the first two preseason games and should likely be considered the slight favorite, although the coaching staff loves Benford’s play style. He shouldn’t be ruled out, and might even earn the job with a big effort against the Bears.

“He's done some good things,” McDermott said. “You know, he's very quiet and doesn't say a lot off the field. … He just comes in and does his job.”

3. Find an answer at middle linebacker. McDermott has been blunt about nobody stepping up in the role vacated by the departure of Tremaine Edmunds, and time is running out. The hamstring injury suffered by second-year veteran Terrel Bernard came at the worst possible time. The competition, at least until Bernard gets back, seems to be between Tyrel Dodson and A.J. Klein.

As a vested veteran, the Bills could release Klein next week with the promise of bringing him back to the roster the next day. Doing so would allow the team to place a player on injured reserve after he makes the 53-man roster. That, in turn, would allow that player to return during the 2023 season after a minimum of four weeks on IR.

It is conceivable the Bills could release Klein, re-sign him and start him against the New York Jets in Week 1. Such a move would be unusual, but also telling as to where the competition at middle linebacker stands.

“I think the important thing right now is, is where we're trying to go,” McDermott said.

A good showing by Dodson or Klein could at least give that a bit more clarity.

4. Determine if there is adequate depth at offensive tackle. The unexpected retirement by Brandon Shell and the season-ending injury to Tommy Doyle have left the Bills very thin at offensive tackle. That’s even more of a concern given the aforementioned struggles of Dawkins and Brown last week. Veteran David Quessenberry served as the team’s swing tackle last season behind Dawkins and Brown, and is the default leader for that job again, but Ryan Van Demark has gone from a relative unheard of to not only having a very good chance of making the 53-man roster, but sliding into that No. 3 tackle job. Of course, given how unproven he is, general manager Brandon Beane may determine he needs to go outside the organization for reinforcements at the position. The only problem is, offensive tackles are hard to find across the league.

5. Make a call on Kyle Allen. We know Josh Allen is going to start, but it would be a surprise if he played more than a quarter against the Bears. That leaves the rest of the game to Kyle Allen, since it is unlikely Matt Barkley will play after not practicing all week because of a right elbow injury suffered last week against the Steelers. Kyle Allen had the bounce-back effort he needed against Pittsburgh following an uneven start against the Colts in the first week of the preseason, but it came against third-stringers. The Bills have to determine if they’re comfortable opening the season with Kyle Allen as the top backup to Josh Allen.

If Kyle Allen struggles against the Bears, it may cause Beane to consider options on the free agent or trade market ahead of final cuts. One name to keep in mind if that is the case: Case Keenum. Last year’s backup to Josh Allen, Keenum is currently the No. 3 quarterback in Houston behind C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills. If the Texans determine they are satisfied with just those two on their 53-man roster, perhaps Keenum becomes available in a trade. Since he knows the offense, there wouldn’t be a concern about Keenum being unprepared to go into the lineup if something were to happen to Josh Allen.