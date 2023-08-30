The Buffalo Bills and teams around the NFL began assembling their practice squads Wednesday.
Here is a rundown of players reportedly set to agree with the Bills. Teams can have a maximum of 16 players.
* Linebacker Christian Kirksey, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
* Wide receiver Andy Isabella, per Jordan Schultz from TSN.
* Tight end Joel Wilson, per The Buffalo News' Jay Skurski.
* Defensive end Kameron Cline, per WIVB-TV's Heather Prusak.
* Cornerback Kyron Brown, per Schultz.
* Defensive tackle Eli Ankou, per Skurski.
* Cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram, per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg.
Also, the Bills had three players claimed on waivers: Seventh-round picks Alex Austin (defensive back) and Nick Broeker (offensive lineman) by the Texans and safety Zayne Anderson by the Packers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.