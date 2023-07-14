This is the fourth in a series of position previews leading up to the start of Buffalo Bills training camp. Today’s installment: wide receivers.

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver room has seen a good amount of turnover since the end of last season. Gone are a couple of players that spent a ton of time on task with quarterback Josh Allen, and in come a number of new faces. But it was the Bills’ longest-tenured receiver that drew the most interest this offseason.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs remained a storyline throughout the spring and summer, spending most of his time outside of Buffalo.

Ultimately, Diggs was at mandatory minicamp, participating on Wednesday, the second day. Coach Sean McDermott said he was excused from practice the previous day. Still, it is something to monitor as training camp approaches.

Allen has expressed confidence that everything will be blown over by the time meaningful football rolls around.

“We’re not in training camp. We’re not in a game week,” Allen said at minicamp. “This has no impact on what we’re going to be, and how we’re going to be going forward as a team.”

Diggs made an appearance in Pittsburgh for Damar Hamlin last weekend, at Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Charity Softball Game. Diggs was in and out fairly quickly, a testament to his determination to support Hamlin, despite a packed schedule. Ahead of that, Diggs has spent some time this offseason in Europe for fashion weeks, where he has brought his personal trainer and kept up with his workout regimen.

During the time when Diggs was not at voluntary OTAs, Allen was able to get some additional reps with receivers lower on the roster.

Of the wide receivers returning this season, only three were on the active roster last season.

Gabe Davis worked through a high ankle injury early in the season, and he finished the year with 48 receptions, 836 yards and seven touchdowns.

Khalil Shakir is entering his second year with the Bills, after playing in 14 games in his rookie campaign and starting two.

“He knows his position, he knows the Z, he knows the X,” Allen said of Shakir during OTAs. “He’s going to have a really good year. And I think utilizing him last year the way that we did, I have a lot of trust in him.”

But otherwise, it’s new faces for Allen. The Bills signed free agents Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty, with the hopes that each of their skill sets could boost the offense. Then, they added Justin Shorter in the draft.

The last few months were still too early for Allen to project too much about the group, but he liked the versatile options each brought.

“(We’re) putting guys in different spots to figure out where they’re going to help us out and what suits their game the best,” Allen said. “When you put a guy to be his best, it’s going to help the team to be our best. So, just trying to figure that out and using this time to really do that.”

Returnees

Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Khalil Shakir, KeeSean Johnson, Dezmon Patmon.

Newcomers

Trent Sherfield (free agent, Miami), Deonte Harty (free agent, New Orleans), Justin Shorter (draft, fifth round), Isaiah Coulter (Cardinals), Marcel Atemon, Tyrell Shavers, Bryan Thompson, Jalen Wayne.

Departures

Isaiah McKenzie (Colts), Jamison Crowder (Giants), Cole Beasley, Jake Kumerow, John Brown, Tanner Gentry.

Key number

Six. Based off the players they have right now and the way that the rest of the roster will shake out, it is most likely the 53-man roster starts with six wide receivers.

There were stretches last year when they rolled with just four wide receivers on the active roster, when injuries piled up, and they took advantage of the tweaked rules for calling up players from the practice squad. Still, it was clear by December that the wide receiver group did not have the depth it needed, leading the Bills to bring back some former Buffalo receivers.

Top battle

Who will emerge behind Diggs? Davis is poised to be the No. 2 receiver, but the Bills could use a little more consistency. Though his ankle played a part – as did opposing defenses – his production fluctuated wildly throughout the year.

Sherfield, Harty and Shakir are all competing for the ball on an offense that has plenty of playmakers. It will be a challenge for Allen and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to get the ball to everyone.

What to expect

The way the receiving corps will be deployed gets an added layer of interest with the drafting of tight end Dalton Kincaid. But with Allen’s arm and Diggs at their disposal, the Bills should still see plenty from the wide receivers. Allen is off to a quick connection with Sherfield, and other newcomers are working to carve out their roles, as well.