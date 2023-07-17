This is the seventh in a series of position previews leading up to the start of Buffalo Bills training camp. Today’s installment: defensive tackle.

Competition will be the key word for the Buffalo Bills’ defensive tackles when training camp begins.

That’s true not only for a spot on the 53-man roster and playing time, but also for future job security. General manager Brandon Beane was able to get a contract extension done with Ed Oliver, but the rest of the expected contributors all are entering the final year of their respective contracts.

“You’ve got some of the best guys in the league in one room. It’s a competition-based room. The bar is set,” defensive tackle Tim Setttle said. “Ed just got paid. Everybody is in it to win, and everybody is in it to be that guy. Everybody plays their part, but the bar is high. Everybody wants to get after it, everybody wants to win and everyone wants to be that guy.”

Beane is open to the possibility of signing another player at the position to an extension before the start of the regular season.

“We’ve found a way to sometimes do an extension or two in training camp, so maybe we look at it at that point, see where the guys are at, who’s all in, who’s looking good,” he said. “If there’s a chance to get one extended, we might look to do that.”

Under coach Sean McDermott, the Bills traditionally rotate heavily along the defensive line. Last season, four defensive tackles played at least 30% of the snaps – Oliver, Settle, Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones, who led the team in playing time at the position with 643 snaps (61% of the team total).

All four are back in 2023, although it is unclear whether Phillips will be ready to participate at the start of training camp as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. Nevertheless, the position looks to be one of the deepest on the roster heading into the preseason.

Returnees: DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle, Jordan Phillips, Ed Oliver, Eli Ankou, Kendal Vickers, Cortez Broughton.

Newcomers: Poona Ford (Seahawks), D.J. Dale (undrafted free agent).

Departures: Brandin Bryant (free agent).

Key numbers: 104.6. That’s the number of rushing yards per game the Bills’ defense allowed in 2022, a total that ranked fifth best in the NFL. That’s an improvement from the 2021 season, when the Bills ranked 13th, giving up 109.8 yards per game. The addition of Jones last year proved to be a big help. He was the Bills’ highest-graded defensive tackle against the run, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus.

Top battle: Jordan Phillips vs. Poona Ford vs. Tim Settle. Keeping in mind that it is a heavy rotation, the starters should be Oliver and Jones. Phillips is a natural backup to Oliver, and Ford looks to be the next man up behind Jones. That means Settle might need to beat out either Phillips or Ford for a spot on the 53-man roster, unless the Bills carry five players at the position. If Phillips isn’t ready at the start of the season, the team could place him on injured reserve, which would then delay that decision.

What to expect: Now that he has been paid, the Bills could really use a true breakout season from Oliver. He needs to find consistency week in, week out. Too often in his career, he has been unblockable one game, but then disappears the next. Jones, who has a cap hit of $8.5 million in 2023, is a logical extension candidate. He did the dirty work inside, and his absence in the playoff loss to the Bengals loomed large. Ford was an intriguing addition in free agency from Seattle following the draft. He left money on the table to come to Buffalo on a one-year, $2.25 million deal. He can add another $1 million in incentives. It will be interesting to see how he’s used.