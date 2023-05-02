After the NFL draft, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane lamented that he wasn’t able to snag a defensive tackle.

“I was really hoping to add one, for sure,” Beane said Saturday. “Working on some other things. Maybe, we'll see, if there's a veteran out there. We've talked to a couple of people prior to the draft. And we decided to wait and see. But we'll see this coming week. I think we'll have a chance to add at least one veteran.”

On Tuesday, Beane did just that. Defensive tackle Poona Ford is signing a one-year deal with the Bills. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Ford “turned down more money elsewhere to try to win a ring in Buffalo.” Players signed after May 1 do not impact the compensatory formula, which also provided the Bills with additional flexibility.

Ford (5-foot-11, 310) entered the league in 2018 with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. In his five seasons with Seattle, he played in 76 games, with 64 starts. After his rookie season, he became a consistent starter.

Ford has 7.5 career sacks, with a single-season high of three sacks last season. He also had 35 total tackles, seven quarterback hits and two passes defensed last year and benefitted from the Seahawks moving to more of a 3-4 front.

A South Carolina native, Ford attended University of Texas, where he won the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season.

Beane’s desire to draft a defensive tackle stemmed from the fact that the Bills entered the draft without a defensive tackle under contract past 2023.

“The one position that we don't have a lot on the future is D tackle,” Beane said the week before the draft. “We don't at this point. Ed's going into his last year. DaQuan is going in his last year. Jordan was a one-year deal. Tim Settle, last year too. So, if you were poking at something that the Bills would need to keep an eye on, that would probably be where you’d start.”

With Ford, 27, joining on a one-year deal, that long-term outlook is still the case, but the Bills now get a chance to see how Ford fits with their defense.

Ford played last year on a contract with the Seahawks that paid him an average of $6.1 million a year, but he had lingered on the market the past six weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.