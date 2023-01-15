Buffalo Bills players 'overfilled with joy' to get to see Damar Hamlin in person at walkthrough

During an emotional response one week earlier, Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White talked about how he couldn’t wait to see Damar Hamlin in person again and to give the safety a hug. Before the next game, he got his wish.

“I got my hug,” White said Sunday. “I know that.”

Hamlin tweeted ahead of the Bills' wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins that he would be watching from home, as he is still focused on his recovery.

"My heart is with my guys as they compete today!" Hamlin tweeted. "Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them!"

But the Bills got a boost Saturday when Hamlin was able to visit the facility during their walkthrough, his first time back since his on-field emergency 12 days earlier in Cincinnati. He came with his parents and his little brother, Damir, coach Sean McDermott said Sunday.

Hamlin, his team and doctors have emphasized that he still has a long road in recovering from his Jan. 2 cardiac arrest.

“Word traveled fast, because by the end of walkthrough, everyone had gotten down there to say hello, and he was trying to – you know, being the team guy that he is – trying to stay under the radar,” McDermott said. “And he was kind of all the way down the one end zone there.”

Players lined up to hug Hamlin when they could.

“That was special for the whole team, because everyone just ran up and bombarded each other, trying to get to see him and hug him,” cornerback Kaiir Elam said. "It lifted a lot of spirits as well.”

Linebacker Matt Milano posted a picture on his Instagram story Saturday of Hamlin with safety Dean Marlowe. Marlowe has been starting at safety in Hamlin’s absence, and he had an interception Sunday in his first career playoff start.

Hamlin and Marlowe are grabbing hands in the picture.

“It brought smiles and happy tears to everybody in the building,” Marlowe said. “Just to see him walking around healthy, recovering well. We sat next to him, all around the facility and just kind of asked him a couple of questions on how he was feeling and all that kind of stuff.”

Hamlin watched last weekend's game from University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and he tweeted often during the Bills' win over the New England Patriots. Hamlin transferred from UCMC on Monday to Buffalo General Medical Center, and he was able to go home Wednesday. He tweeted throughout Sunday’s win over the Dolphins, as well.

White was “overfilled with joy” to see Hamlin and his family Saturday.

"It gave us a lot of juice," White said. "We were even juiced up for the walkthrough.

"You know, that's something that we’re never juiced up for, but to see him and just to see him walk and just to see him smile, man, it was a great day for us.”

Quarterback Josh Allen, wearing a “3” hat for his postgame news conference, echoed White.

“Yeah, I got to get to say hello to him and his family and, obviously, a big ol’ hug,” Allen said. “And there's a big line of guys ready to love up on him. So, it was a blessing come true to see him back in the facility.”

While the Bills had been able to hear from Hamlin a number of times since his breathing tube was removed Jan. 6, the chance to see him in person brought another layer of relief.

“All we needed was to see his face and see him walking around,” Marlowe said. “Once we knew he was healthy, we kind of had a weight lifted off our shoulders, but then actually seeing him in person, it was amazing, man. Every guy on the team just was so happy to see him.”