The Buffalo Bills plan to tender restricted free agent cornerback Dane Jackson, a league source confirmed to The Buffalo News.

Jackson was one of three restricted free agents for the Bills this offseason. The other two, linebacker Tyrel Dodson and defensive back Cam Lewis, have both been re-signed to one-year deals.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was the first to report the news and reports that Jackson will likely get an original round tender of $2.7 million.

Jackson, a seventh-round pick of the Bills in 2020, is coming off a season where he was thrust into a larger role.

The Bills rotated at cornerback all season, both because of injuries and from wanting to get both rookie corners, Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford on the field. They started the season without All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White, who did not return until Thanksgiving.

Throughout it all, Jackson provided consistency. In his third year, he started a career-high 14 games and played in 15. Jackson missed just one game, Week 3, with a neck injury.

In all, he played 829 snaps on defense, the most of any Bills cornerback and the third-most across the defense. With that uptick in playing time came challenges.

“You're gonna get tested a lot, so you just got to be ready for whatever is thrown at you. Going up against the top guys every single week, it’s not easy, but that's just the name of the game,” Jackson said after the season ended. “You’ve got to be ready for that. So, I'm looking forward to going back and making improvements this offseason, for sure.”

Jackson finished the year with 57 tackles, two interceptions and a team-leading 12 passes defensed.