The Buffalo Bills travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The Buffalo News’ Bills reporters pick a player to watch and why.

Kyle Allen

Jay Skurski: With the announcement from head coach Sean McDermott that starting quarterback Josh Allen will play into the second quarter Saturday, the opportunities for Kyle Allen to earn the No. 2 job are shrinking by the day. McDermott was blunt after the first exhibition game that it’s an open competition between Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley for the backup job. Make no mistake, that was not the plan going into training camp. The expectation when he signed was that Kyle Allen would firmly be the backup to Allen, with Barkley either as the No. 3 quarterback or on the practice squad. If Kyle Allen struggles again, the calls for general manager Brandon Beane to address backup quarterback with a significant move – read: acquire someone from outside the organization – are only going to grow louder.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to play in preseason game against Pittsburgh Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will play Saturday in the preseason game at the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Sean McDermott said.

David Quessenberry

Katherine Fitzgerald: Veteran tackle Brandon Shell retired abruptly Tuesday, leaving the Bills thinner at tackle. On Thursday, McDermott said the team was confident in the players on the roster, noting Quessenberry’s veteran presence, along with some younger players in the mix. Still, McDermott wants to see one player emerge: “Somebody’s got to step up and kind of separate themselves to be that swing backup tackle,” McDermott said. Quessenberry was called on last season to fill in, and some game reps Saturday could solidify whether he’ll be the tackle to do so again this season.

Crawfish etouffee and football: Buffalo Bills' trip to New Orleans confirmed evaluation of Dorian Williams The Buffalo Bills knew what Dorian Williams could do on the field. But to test his football knowledge, linebackers coach Bobby Babich made a pre-draft visit to New Orleans.

Andy Isabella

Mark Gaughan: The speedy slot receiver had a good debut vs. the Colts, catching three passes for 42 yards. Are the Bills good enough at slot wide receiver with Trent Sherfield, Khalil Shakir and Deonte Harty? Do they need to keep Isabella for more insurance? Isabella currently is the seventh wideout on the team, behind rookie draft pick Justin Shorter. The Bills have kept six WRs to start every season under Sean McDermott. They probably don’t want to expose Shorter to waivers. Isabella probably could clear waivers and sit on the practice squad for the first part of the season. Can Isabella do enough Saturday and in practices to force his way into game action early in the regular season?

Sean McDermott sees 'room for improvement' at Bills middle linebacker competition “I think that we’ve got to do a better job with leading the defense. We got to do a better job with communication, execution. So, that’s an area of concern right now,” Buffalo Bills coach. Sean McDermott said.

A.J. Klein

Ryan O'Halloran: Hey, my pre-training camp prediction that Klein would start at middle linebacker in Week 1 is still alive – hanging by a thread, but still alive. Early in camp, the Bills wanted to get a long look at Terrel Bernard and Tyrel Dodson with the starters and Baylon Spector with the backups. But Bernard (hamstring) is injured, Spector returned from a back injury Thursday and Dodson can't get out of his own way (fighting teammates). Klein figures to see significant action Saturday and could be a reliable fallback option to open the season if Bernard isn't ready.