Buffalo Bills open practice windows for safety Micah Hyde, wide receiver Jamison Crowder

The Buffalo Bills have activated the 21-day practice windows for safety Micah Hyde and wide receiver Jamison Crowder.
Hyde played 111 snaps in Weeks 1 and 2 against the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans before undergoing neck surgery and being placed on injured reserve.
Coach Sean McDermott made it clear that Hyde will not play Sunday in the wild-card game against Miami.
McDermott credited Hyde and the team's medical staff for his ability to return to practice, but said the Bills were takings things "one day a time."
Crowder injured an ankle against Baltimore and then was placed on injured reserve Oct. 3.
Both Hyde and Crowder have been working off to the side with athletic trainers during recent Bills practices.
