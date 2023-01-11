 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo Bills open practice windows for safety Micah Hyde, wide receiver Jamison Crowder

  • Updated
Bills Jets Football

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde applauds special teams players after pinning the New York Jets deep in their own territory on a punt during the fourth quarter.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Buffalo Bills have activated the 21-day practice windows for safety Micah Hyde and wide receiver Jamison Crowder. 

Hyde played 111 snaps in Weeks 1 and 2 against the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans before undergoing neck surgery and being placed on injured reserve.

Coach Sean McDermott made it clear that Hyde will not play Sunday in the wild-card game against Miami.

McDermott credited Hyde and the team's medical staff for his ability to return to practice, but said the Bills were takings things "one day a time."

Crowder injured an ankle against Baltimore and then was placed on injured reserve Oct. 3. 

Both Hyde and Crowder have been working off to the side with athletic trainers during recent Bills practices. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Steelers' CPR sack celebration called 'classless' and 'out of touch'

Given the week the Bills and the NFL have had in the wake of Damar Hamlin's scary injury, a CPR sack celebration didn't seem like the classiest move. Especially by the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Hamlin's hometown, and in the stadium where Hamlin played his college football for Pitt. 

Patrick Mahomes makes NFL history by investing in NWSL

