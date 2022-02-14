Buffalo Bills open as second choice for Super Bowl LVII in most early odds

With one Super Bowl in the books, the oddsmakers were hard at work opening the futures pools for Super Bowl LVII.

The game will be played Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

And to no surprise, the Bills are among the favorites to playing in it.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Bills are the co-favorites to win next season’s NFL championship at DraftKings (+750). The Super Bowl champion Rams are next at +1000 and Dallas at +1400.

The Fox Bet Sportsbook has the Chiefs at +650 and the Bills as the second choice at +750.

Bet MGM has the Bills and Chiefs tied atop the odds at +750.

According to BetOnline.ag, the Chiefs are 7-1 and the Bills are the second choice at 15-2.