The way Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane sees it, adopting a single roster cut – from 90 to 53 players – makes too much sense.

“I don’t know a great reason for why you would be against it,” he said last week.

The Bills were one of 25 teams to propose a resolution to the NFL that one cut is the best way to have healthier rosters entering Week 1. Owners will vote on the proposal during the NFL’s annual meeting next week in Phoenix.

Last year, there were roster cut deadlines after each of the first full three preseason weekends (not including the Hall of Fame Game): From 90 to 85 on Aug. 16; from 85 to 80 on Aug. 23; and from 80 to 53 on Aug. 30.

In 2020, there was a single roster cut after camps opened late because of Covid-19, and no preseason games were played.

Jamison Crowder, Tommy Sweeney continue pipeline between Buffalo Bills, New York Giants Buffalo Bills free agent wide receiver Jamison Crowder has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Giants for the veterans' minimum, according to multiple reports.

Last year, the Bills sat 33 of their 90 players because of injury/injury prevention against Indianapolis, 13 of their 85 against Denver and 37 of their 80 at Carolina.

Having a full 90-man roster for, specifically, the final preseason game would allow teams to sit key backup players, in addition to the starters. A diluted product for regular season prices? Yes. Sensible? Probably.

“I think it’s a smart move by the league (if approved),” Beane said. “Ultimately, the product is better when all teams have their legitimate starters out there in Week 1.”

The Bills also submitted a resolution that would allow teams playing a Saturday night playoff game to have until 4 p.m. on game-day to make roster moves instead of 4 p.m. Friday. Theoretically, it would give both teams an extra 24 hours to assess injured players like a normal regular season week.

Clubs submitted nine rules proposals/changes, and the competition committee added eight more. There were also five bylaw and four resolution submissions.

Where Buffalo Bills free agents have signed; 9 players still on the market The Bills enter the offseason with 21 unrestricted free agents and three restricted or exclusive rights free agents, and general manager Brandon Beane and the organization will be faced with some tough decisions in who to try to retain and at what price.

The 10-person competition committee, which is chaired by Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay, began their discussions four days after the Super Bowl and continued in-person at the scouting combine in Indianapolis and this week in Phoenix.

Notable team rules proposals include a fourth-and-20 play from their 20-yard line instead of an onside kick (Philadelphia), more opportunities for a third replay challenge (Detroit) and challenging roughing the passer penalties (Los Angeles Rams).

Highlights from the proposals and the competition committee’s media call Friday morning:

Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Per Beane, Hamlin has visited specialists during the offseason after he went into cardiac arrest in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The Buffalo News asked Jeff Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy, how involved the league office has been in recommending specialists and if they are reviewing the results with the Bills to determine whether Hamlin will be fit to play again.

Buffalo Bills sign guard David Edwards to one-year contract Edwards comes to the Bills with a good deal of experience. He has started 45 of 53 career games for the Los Angeles Rams in the regular season, and started all five playoff games he's appeared in, including the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory.

Miller said Hamlin’s recovery is a “terrific story and has given us a great deal of hope,” but sidestepped the question about the league office providing guidance.

“This is about the individual and his medical providers, and the advice they would give him and the decisions he would make,” Miller said. “While we all continue to root for Damar, I don’t think it’s appropriate for us to talk much further about any advice and counseling he is getting on the medical side. That’s a private issue for him.”

Punt touchbacks. The competition committee proposed a starting position of the 25-yard line (instead of the 20) for punt touchbacks.

“We kind of like this proposal,” McKay said. “The punt play is the most penalized and has the highest injury rate (of any play).”

McKay said two hopes are that more teams would go for it on fourth down if, say, they at the opponent’s 45-yard line, knowing they are sacrificing only 20 yards of field position, and more scoring because a post-touchback drive would start at the 25 instead of the 20.

Debating whether a trade for DeAndre Hopkins makes sense for the Buffalo Bills Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been rumored to be on the trade block, and it is not a secret that the Bills want to upgrade their weapons around Allen.

The “Tush Push.” The play in which Bills quarterback Josh Allen got a push from receiver Gabe Davis to convert a short-yardage situation in the playoffs against Cincinnati will continue to be allowed. The play also got attention because of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' success at sneaks.

“There was plenty of discussion about it,” McKay said. “There are people within the committee and people within the survey (around the NFL) that weren’t a big fan of the play and were concerned about the safety aspect of it. We did not have any injury data from (2022). I do think it’s something we’ll look at and continue to study if (the injury data) changes.”

Joint practices. The league’s health and safety department will recommend to teams that joint practices not be held until the week of the second preseason game, citing more injuries during sessions that precede the first preseason game. It will not be a mandate.

“The data seems to show that the further back you move a joint practice, the lower the injury rate and the more beneficial the impact (the joint practices) have,” Miller said.

Guardian caps. Expect the NFL to continue to require linemen (offense/defense), tight ends and linebackers to wear guardian caps over their helmets throughout training camp.

What numbers will Buffalo Bills' new acquisitions wear Here are the jersey numbers for the new players, as announced by the team.

Miller said for those specific position groups, training camp concussions were down 52%, compared to 2019-21.

Thursday night flex scheduling. A report by Sports Business Journal on Thursday said owners are expected to vote next week on flexible Thursday night games for Weeks 14-17 with 15 days notice. It would also allow the league to have a team play two Thursday games on short rest (currently the limit is one).

From a health standpoint, Miller said: “We have not seen a differential injury rate on Thursday night, or more precisely, games on shorter rest, compared to longer rest. Playing those games on Thursday is not a concern from a health and safety perspective.”