The NFL announced the schedule for offseason workout programs on Friday.

Here are the dates for the Buffalo Bills:

First day of offseason workouts: April 17.

Organized team activities: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-June 1, June 5-6 and June 8.

Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15.

The voluntary nine-week offseason program is held in three phase, according to the league's collective bargaining agreement with the players association, according to a news release:

Phase One: First two weeks with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two: Next three weeks. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three: Next four weeks. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. The three-day mandatory minicamp must occur during Phase Three.